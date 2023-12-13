Zelenskyy Pleads for Aid During DC Visit, House Speaker Demands 'Appropriate Oversight'

WASHINGTON – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Washington this week making a personal plea to lawmakers. His funding request comes as Ukraine approaches the two-year mark in its war against Russia.

That's why President Biden invited Zelenskyy here to underscore the urgency in approving a new package worth tens of billions of dollars.

"We're thankful for these our workers and, of course, USA partners and European partners for our air defending shield helps," Zelenskyy said on a trip to International Monetary Fund headquarters.

Zelenskyy's high-stakes mission led to a face-to-face with Biden on Tuesday to ask for help.

Biden wants an additional $110 billion U.S. aid package combining Ukraine, Israel, and other national security needs – a request that could collapse in Congress.



Zelenskyy did not comment as he entered private meetings with U.S. senators.

"It was a very powerful meeting," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. "President Zelenskyy made it so clear how he needs help, but if he gets the help, he can win this war. And the outline is in great detail – aid, the kind of help he needs, and how it will help him win."

As the Russian invasion grinds toward a third year with U.S. funding hanging in the balance, top Republicans are adamant about not supporting additional funding without major changes to immigration policy.

"What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers I think the American people are owed," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said.

Recently, millions of Ukrainians reportedly lost cell phone and internet coverage after a major hacking attack.

Earlier this week, National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby warned about the potential for more civilian danger.

"As winter approaches, we're seeing now increased missile and drone attacks by the Russian armed forces against civilian infrastructure," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

U.S. intelligence officials say Russian leaders believe achieving a military deadlock through the winter would drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage.



