'We've Passed the Rubicon': Bill Maher Blasts Leftists Chanting 'Death to America'

Comedian and political commentator Bill Maher is sounding the alarm on leftists after protesters in the predominantly Muslim city of Dearborn, Michigan, broke out in chants of “death to America.”

The unabashed host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” made the comments during a recent “Overtime” segment of his talk show. He called out U.S.-based leftists who broke out in anti-American chants on International Al-Quds Day, which came on April 5, the last Friday of Ramadan, a Muslim tradition that occurs on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”:

Al-Quds Day was — as Maher pointed out — established by former Iranian Ayatollah Khomeini. He founded the day in 1979 as a show of solidarity with Palestinians and as a reminder to the Islamic world of their duty to vehemently oppose Israel and the United States.

The “death to America” and “death to Israel” chants started during speech by anti-Israel activist Takek Bazzi, who was attacking the U.S. as “one of the rottenest countries that has ever existed on this Earth.”

In response, Maher said progressives and leftists have “passed the rubicon.”

“Now can I talk about American propaganda?” he said. “Because there was a rally in Dearborn, Michigan — it’s a large Muslim population, [there were] chants of ‘death to America.’ I feel like we’ve passed something here.”

He continued, “The left has gotten mad at me for many years for talking about Islam. I try not to do it too much, because I know it makes them go crazy, and I’ve made my point. But it needs to be talked about now, when you start chanting ‘death to America’ in America.”

While Maher said he’s heard similar rhetoric, he asserted it’s new to hear it within American borders.

“Now it’s coming from inside America?” he asked. “Sorry. Got to talk about this again. … This is America, for crying out loud. And there are people who will see me [and say], ‘Oh, he’s a conservative now.’ I have not changed. I have always liked America and thought death to it … was bad.”

Maher garnered attention earlier in April, when he called out the “extreme wokeness” of the left, even saying Canada should serve as a “cautionary tale” to progressives in the United States.

“They say in politics liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes,” he said. “And I’m generally with the gas pedal — but not if we’re driving off a cliff. Canada was where every woke white college kid wearing pajama pants outdoors who had it up to here with America’s racist patriarchy dreamt of living someday. I mean, besides Gaza.”

He continued, “There’s only one problem with thinking everything’s better in Canada: It’s not. Not anymore, anyway,” noting just how detrimental leftist policies have been to the Canadian economy: “The median price of a home here is $346,000. In Canada converted to U.S. dollars, it’s $487,000. If Barbie moved to Winnipeg, she wouldn’t be able to afford her dream house and Ken would be working at Tim Hortons.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***