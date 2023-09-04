'We Need a Miracle': High School Football QB Collapses with Brain Bleed, Family Pleads for Prayers

A Pennsylvania community is coming together to pray for a miracle after a high school football player collapsed on the field Friday night and now faces a dire health crisis.

Quarterback Mason Martin, 17, was reportedly in the third quarter of a game when he collapsed and was airlifted to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh, reportedly experiencing a severe brain bleed and a collapsed lung, WPXI-TV reported.

Martin’s collapse reportedly came after he was involved in a hit or tackle; he continued playing, but was later seen wobbling and staggering before falling to the ground.

“We need a miracle”



100s of family members, friends & strangers gathered tonight at @KC_GremlinFball field where Karns City QB Mason Martin collapsed Fri.



They held hands, prayed, sang, hugged & cried, to uplift one another & support the Martins, hoping Mason can heal@KDKA pic.twitter.com/l0J9GBium1 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) September 4, 2023

As the high school senior fights for his life, community members flocked to Karns City High School in Karns City, Pennsylvania, Sunday to pray and hold a vigil.

Martin’s parents — who are already dealing with his mom’s struggle with cancer — posted an appeal to Facebook, calling people to pray for a miracle.

“Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours,” the Facebook post read, in part. “The truth is: we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers.”

The family continued, “No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers. Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to brain.”

#LATEST: @KC_GremlinFball QB & @KCGremlin senior Mason Martin is fighting for his life at @UPMC Presbyterian after he collapsed at last night’s game



Family tells me he suffered a significant brain bleed & a collapsed lung - the next 24 hrs are critical



: Holly Mead@KDKA pic.twitter.com/hTiCZEbWLj — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) September 2, 2023

The family concluded the statement with a reference to Jeremiah 29:11, which reads (NIV), “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'”

Others mirrored this call for invocation on Martin’s behalf. Pastor Pete Sapp spoke during the event to encourage those in attendance to “pray for a miracle,” WPXI-TV reported.

Continue praying for Martin’s recovery and his family as they navigate this complex and emotional situation.

