IDF Releases Video of Gaza Tunnel Hostage Murder Site as Israel Blasts ICC Call for Leaders' Arrest

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces released a video of the tunnel in Gaza where six hostages were recently gunned down by their Hamas captors. The video reveals evidence of their last moments after nearly a year in captivity.

In the video, IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari went into the tunnel shaft about 20 meters below ground where the hostages were murdered.

From there, Hagari described the scene: "They were here in this tunnel, in horrific conditions where there is no air to breathe, where you cannot stand. And they survived, but they were murdered by terrorists."

He pointed out, "This is their blood. This is the blood from Hersh, Eden, Carmel, Ori, Almog, and Alex, they were heroes. And they were here in this tunnel for days or weeks. We will find out."

Hagari reminded that 101 hostages are remaining in Hamas' hands, some of them still alive.

In another videotaped message, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted he is doing everything he can to return the hostages and win the war.

According to some reports, Israel offered Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza if his terrorist group gave up power there. That could lead to the end of the war and freedom for the rest of the hostages.

The IDF also says it regrets the shooting by one of its snipers that most likely killed a pro-Palestinian Turkish-American activist during a riot in Judea and Samaria last week. Israel's military labeled the shot as an "indirect and unintended" fire.

Netanyahu is blasting the International Criminal Court's legal team after a prosecutor this week urged the ICC to immediately issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for "war crimes" in Gaza.

The prime minister called that "Pure antisemitism for its own sake and moral disgrace of the first order."

Both the ICC and the United Nations have been unrelenting in condemning Israeli leaders for the Gaza war.

In some welcome news for Israel, Switzerland's Lower House of Parliament voted to immediately suspend funding for the United Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

The lawmaker behind that legislation told The Jerusalem Post, "In UNRWA schools, children are taught to hate Jews and Israel. If terrorism is glorified, antisemitism is stoked and violence is incited in UNRWA schools, then one should not ask why a cruel act of terror like that of October 7 could have occurred."

