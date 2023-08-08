19-Yr-Old Mid-America Nazarene Athlete Dies Suddenly, Community Honors His Legacy



The community of Overland Park in Kansas is honoring the life of a 19-year-old student-athlete who suddenly died after sustaining heat-related injuries.

Family and friends say Myzelle Law was a star on and off the football field. The 6 foot 2 inch defensive lineman is remembered as a big giver with a kind heart.

"His best friends would tell us he was the one kid out of all his age group that would be like 'I love you, man'," said Paul Law, his father.

Mid-America Nazarene University (MNU) announced the death of the football player in July.

"Myzelle was very much loved by the team, coaches, and everyone who knew him," said MNU head coach Paul Hansen. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

According to his parents, Myzelle had banged his knee during practice and went to the school's locker room to recover. He was found a few minutes later experiencing "something like" a seizure.

His body temperature reached 108 degrees. He was rushed to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. He fought for more than a week but passed away on July 30th.

His death has rocked the MNU community.

"A life taken so young is devastating," MNU Director of Athletics Todd Garrett said in a release. "This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends, and fellow students."



MNU President David Spittal added, "The university community is saddened and grieving the news of Myzelle's passing. We believe God's love has embraced him even as we mourn his loss. We extend our condolences and continued prayers to his family, friends and teammates."

Myzelle's friends created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of medical and funeral expenses.

It reads, "This world was blessed to have had 19 years with Myzelle, and he leaves us all better just by knowing him. Myzelle touched so many people with his large presence which could only be matched by his enormous heart. His infectious smile and laughter could fill a room. To know him meant you knew the true meaning of love and humility."

His parents, Paul and Yesenia, will also be using the donations to create an athletic scholarship in his honor so "their son's legacy, passion, and dreams can be carried forward."

So far, the campaign has raised more than $45,000 – well beyond its $30,000 goal.

The Blue Valley North graduate had dreams of becoming a sports anchor on ESPN. He also founded "Gorilla Bear", a sponsorship program to help under-privileged athletes with the cost of sports camp, shoes, and uniforms.

"We are hard workers, and we are finishers," said Paul. "We will finish it and he will get the foundation that he always wanted. His memory will live on."

A memorial service will be held at Life.Church in Overland Park, Kansas on August 12.

