Gulf Coast Braces for Hurricane Francine as It Makes Landfall Today

PHOTO: Satellite image by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico, Tuesday, Sept. 10 2024. (NOAA via AP)

The Gulf Coast is bracing for Hurricane Francine, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday afternoon or early evening in Louisiana.

Preparations are underway in communities across Louisiana and Mississippi as Francine continues along her path.

"I think the fact that we've been spared this hurricane season from any major storm, now people are ready to go, getting in planning mode and helping each other out," said Ayame Dinkler, a New Orleans resident who was filling sandbags.

Francine strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane Tuesday night, reaching 75 MPH winds. She's expected to make landfall southwest of New Orleans.

"We gonna get through this," said Lance Ellis, another New Orleans resident preparing for the storm. "I'm staying. I'm not leaving this year. I'm not leaving because I don't think it's going to be that big of a deal."

Up to one foot of rain is projected for parts of Louisiana.

President Biden declared a state of emergency for the state, paving the way for federal support.

Storm surge could reach 10 feet along parts of the Louisiana coast.

"You just got to hunker down, take care of your necessities," said Ellis. "We're going to be good. It all works together for God's good."

Flash flooding is a concern for people in Louisiana and Mississippi throughout Wednesday. By Thursday, the heavy rain is expected to spread into Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, and Kentucky.



