'We Are Really in a Move of God': Free Chapel 'Revival Services' Extended Through Sunday

A special revival service is heading into its fourth night Thursday with plans to go through Sunday, as hundreds are traveling to Gainesville, Georgia to be a part of a "move of God" taking place at Free Chapel Church.

"The past few nights have been life-changing and we give God all the glory for what He is doing," wrote Free Chapel on social media Wednesday night. "We will be extending the Revival through Sunday with Perry Stone."

The unexpected outpouring has led hundreds of people to pack the altar of the church seeking forgiveness, healing, and rededicating their lives to Jesus Christ.

Pastor Lindell Cooley traveled from Birmingham, Alabama to attend Wednesday night's meeting and told Evangelist Perry Stone, Jr. in a Facebook video that there are often hallmarks of meetings that break out into revival.

"I think the number one attraction is the hunger of people and the leadership willing to let God do what He wants to do," he explained. "There are not many places where God can move because the agenda is so strong."

Cooley was a worship leader for the Brownsville Revival in Pensacola, Florida, which lasted nearly five years.

He added, "There is prayer for it. There is hunger from people. People are hungry right now. They need something from God like never before."

As CBN News reported, Stone was invited to close out the church's "Signs of the Times" series on Sunday which has included speakers like Pastor John Hagee and Pastor Jimmy Evans.

But the response during Sunday night's altar call was beyond what Stone expected. It led Free Chapel's lead pastor, Jentezen Franklin, to open the doors for a special two-night revival service for Monday and Tuesday.

However, it is now extending through Sunday.

"It is very humbling when the Lord allows you to move in a move of the Spirit, or a revival, or an outpouring" Stone said in his Facebook video Wednesday asking for people to pray for the meeting.

"Last night, oh my goodness, every aisle was full of people praying. The front was full of people praying. And I'm going to tell you how I know that we are really in a move of God," he shared. "Nobody wants to leave."

"I looked up and the building holds about 3,000 - and nobody is leaving," Stone said. "We can truly say we have experienced the Glory of the Lord here."

The Cleveland, TN pastor shared that during the first meeting, he was "overwhelmed to see the massive crowd of men and women and many young people that packed out the large sanctuary to receive the word of the Lord. When the altar call was given, the front and all the aisles were filled with people seeking God for forgiveness, and to be free from offenses and hurts."

"There's been a real move of the Spirit that has broken out," Stone shared in a Facebook Live video. "Honestly, it's more about salvation and repentance and restoration."

Thousands attended the weekday services, Stone noted that on Monday night, "More than 3,700 people showed up."

"We are trying to be led of the Lord because we know He does things in seasons. Sometimes it's a quick season and sometimes He stretches that season out," he explained.

Pastor Franklin has called the last few nights "life-changing" and is inviting people to join in-person or virtually.

"The past two nights have been life-changing and we give God all the glory for what He is doing," he wrote on X. "This is all about Jesus and we are humbled by the families being healed and the people coming to know God. Please join us in prayer, America and the world need revival."

Announced last night that we will be extending our revival with Perry Stone through Wednesday. The past two nights have been life changing and we give God all the glory for what He is doing. This is all about Jesus and we are humbled by the families being healed and the people… pic.twitter.com/uaL0U0VeP2 — Jentezen Franklin (@Jentezen) October 24, 2023

Stone opened up Monday night's message addressing the intensifying conflict between Israel and Hamas and noted that the war points to the End Times – an eschatological reference to the second coming of Jesus Christ.

"The harvest is ready," he expressed. "There's a hunger. Something is happening. Our office is getting some unusual emails and calls about people saying 'I'm a backslider. I have been away from God. I saw 9/11. I saw COVID. Nothing moved me, but the war is like God hit me in my belly and (said) you better pay attention to this.'"

Stone continued, "We have just entered into, in my lifetime of 64 years, something that in my spirit I feel is leading us to the last days. And it is what's happening in Israel. This is not normal."

He then began teaching on the "Top End Time Weapon to Defeat Satan" pointing out that Jesus Christ came to help believers overcome and defeat the enemy.

"If Jesus who came in flesh can overcome what the enemy tries to hit him with, God will let you overcome anything that the enemy tries to hit you with because Christ is in you, the hope of glory" Stone preached.

He then urged listeners to "get right with God" and many rushed to the altar ready to do so.

Dr. Malachi O'Brien, the pastor of The Church at Pleasant Ridge in Harrisonville, Missouri, said Gen Z is seeking Jesus and he is thankful that Franklin, Stone, and Free Chapel's leadership are making room for more people to have an opportunity to give their lives to the Lord.