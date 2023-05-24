TX Students Raise $10K for Beloved Custodian After Wife's Death: 'It's Been a Blessing'

A high school custodian in Texas is praising God after caring students presented him with a $10,000 check to cover the cost of funeral expenses for his late wife.

Seven students from Bullard High School in Bullard, TX wanted to show their support to Nathaniel Hawkins after he unexpectedly lost his wife to an illness.

Hawkins, who students call "Mr. Billy", is known around the school for encouraging kids and is described as a role model.

"There's been days where I've just felt like I'm worth nothing. And Mr. Billy says, 'Hey, Bubba, keep your head up, love you, brother.' It is just the little things," senior Evan Higginbotham told CBS19.

Higginbotham added, "He associates with everyone, he's full of positivity, and always has a smile. He's just one of a kind here."

In early April, Hawkins lost his wife, Pastor Marva Hawkins, due to health complications.

"It has been hard, but I know where she is and she is in Heaven," Hawkins told the outlet.

Several students joined Higginbotham to raise money to help the father of five with funeral costs.

"Funerals aren't the cheapest thing. So, we figured the best thing would be to give him some kind of relief on the money side of things," Higginbotham explained.

A GoFundMe account was set up for Hawkins and in a matter of days the group exceeded their $10,000 goal.

"I just appreciate the people giving, and not just the community but everybody far off, here and there. It's been a blessing," Hawkins said when the students handed him the check. "I want you to know I love you and appreciate you and I thank you for what you've done. Praise God!"

The students say the check is a small gift compared to the kind words and love Hawkins has shown to the nearly 900 students who go to Bullard High School.

"I mean, I love my job. And I take pride in what I do," Hawkins said.