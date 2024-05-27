'True Testimony of God's Faithfulness': Mom Credits the Lord After Sudden Birth on Way to Hospital

A Kentucky woman who shocked her husband when she recently gave birth to their second child in the passenger seat of a car says the wild experience was a “true testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Brooke Canady, 30, woke up May 8, feeling strong contractions. Soon after, those contractions were suddenly just five minutes apart, Fox News reported.

Canady, who was 37 weeks pregnant, called her doula for advice and was told to go to the hospital. So, she and her husband, Jeffrey, got in the car and started heading there.

“Once we were in the car on our way, my contractions were so intense the only thing I could say was, ‘Flashers,’ telling my husband to turn on his flashers and get to the hospital as quickly as he could,” Canady told Fox News. “Fifteen minutes into our drive, my body started involuntarily pushing.”

Just before reaching the hospital, Canady told her husband she thought the baby was coming. Not long after, little Truett was born at a stop light, leaving Jeffrey in total shock.

“He was so focused on his driving and getting us safely to the hospital that he never took his eyes off the road and was shocked,” she told Fox News. “He looked like he had just been scared by a ghost and yelled, ‘AHHH!'”

Canady gave WKYT-TV a bit more context, explaining that she wasn’t making any noise leading up to the birth, which made the baby’s arrival that much more surprising to Jeffrey.

“He was driving like crazy, and I saw [the baby’s] head, and then his little shoulders, and then his little arms reach up,” she said, recounting the experience. “And I just put him on my chest right while we were pulling into valet, and he parked the truck, and had no idea I had the baby and looked over at me and looked like he just saw a ghost.”

Medical staff met the family at the hospital, and everything proceeded smoothly.

The shocking experience — and its positive conclusion — were a relief to the Canady family, as their first child’s birth reportedly had complications that left the infant in the NICU for a week.

This time, though, things were different. Canady said she had prayed beforehand her body would be ready to have another child, and she’s now thankful to the Lord for a healthy baby.

“The birth experience I had was everything I could’ve ever wanted and a true testimony of God’s faithfulness and the amazing capability of a mother bringing her baby into the world,” Canady said.

The exuberant mom joked about being careful what people pray for, infusing some comedic relief into a truly interesting and unconventional story.

“As soon as we got inside and knew that everything was truly OK, [Jeffrey] said, ‘Well, I guess we’ve got to be careful what we pray for because the night before, we prayed for a quick, smooth, and seamless delivery,'” Canady told WDKY-TV. “All three of those things happened.”

She continued, “We don’t always expect God to have that kind of sense of humor.”

Pray for the family and baby Truett, as all are now home and healthy.

