Third Ex-Trans California Teen Sues Medical Provider for 'Mutilation', 'Experimenting on Her'

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, Permanente Medical Group, and the doctors with the health organization are facing their third lawsuit after another California teen claimed she was pushed towards hormonal and surgical transgender procedures including a double mastectomy at the age of 13.

Kayla Lovdahl says she was 12 years old when she began the process to transition her gender – a decision she now regrets.

A lawsuit filed on her behalf by the Center for American Liberty lists three medical professionals who are accused of fast-tracking Lovdahl's transition.

"This case is about a team of doctors," the lawsuit says, "who decided to perform a damaging, imitation sex-change experiment on Kayla, then a twelve-year-old vulnerable girl struggling with complex mental health comorbidities, who needed care, attention, and psychotherapy, not cross-sex hormones and mutilating surgery."

Lovdahl faced challenges with her mental health growing up and was exposed to transgender influencers online who convinced her she wasn't supposed to be a girl.

She told her parents she was a boy, and they didn't know what to do. They "promptly sought guidance" from doctors and eventually ended up at the Kaiser Permanente Group, the lawsuit explains.

Dr. Mirna Escalante and other physicians reportedly advised Lovdahl and her parents that she was too young for cross-sex hormones. But she was eventually referred to the three doctors named in the case.

Lovdahl's lawyers claim those medical professionals "immediately, and negligently, affirmed Kayla's self-diagnosed transgenderism without adequate psychological evaluation."

She was instantly placed on puberty blockers at only 12 years old and had a double mastectomy six months later, at the age of 13.

"Defendants did not question, elicit, or attempt to understand the psychological events that led Kayla to the mistaken belief that she was transgender, nor did they evaluate, appreciate, or treat her multi-faceted presentation of co-morbid symptoms," reads the lawsuit.

"Instead, Defendants assumed that Kayla, a twelve-year-old emotionally troubled girl, knew best what she needed to improve her mental health and figuratively handed her the prescription pad. There is no other area of medicine where doctors will surgically remove a perfectly healthy body part and intentionally induce a diseased state of the pituitary gland misfunction based simply on the young adolescent patient's wishes," it added.

The lawsuit alleges the medical professionals failed to inform Lovdahl and her parents of the substantial health risks associated with taking puberty blockers and other hormones. And it claims the doctors failed to adequately obtain informed consent from the family.

At the age of 17, Lovdahl realized she didn't want to be a boy and began the process of detransitioning.

The lawsuit reveals that Lovdahl has suffered deep physical and emotional wounds as well as severe regret.

"Kayla has suffered physically, socially, neurologically, and psychologically. Among other harms, she has suffered

mutilation to her body, fertility risks, health risks, and lost opportunities for social and physical development along with her peers, and at key developmental milestones that can never be regained," it reads.

"Defendants were not 'caring' for Kayla; they were experimenting on her," the lawsuit added.

Lovdahl's case is the third lawsuit filed by the Center for American Liberty on behalf of female detransitioners who were guided through the process of so-called "gender-affirming care" by medical professionals at Kaiser Permanente.

As CBN News reported, Chloe Cole is suing the California-based healthcare company for gender-transitioning medical treatments she received there as a minor, including a double mastectomy and hormone replacement therapy.

And 18-year-old Layla Jane announced her intent to sue the organization earlier this month alleging the providers pushed Jane's parents to consent to the use of puberty blockers and testosterone, and eventually a double mastectomy for their daughter with "fraudulent" information.



"I don't think I should have been allowed to change my sex before I could legally consent to have sex," she told Fox News. "I don't think I'm better from the experience and I think transition only added fuel to the fire of my preexisting conditions."

Jane and Cole are part of a growing number of detransitioners, or people regretting changing their sex through permanent and damaging procedures, who are speaking out.

Cole is now at the forefront of the movement.

She has testified before the California state Senate criticizing legislation that would open the floodgates for children to receive so-called "gender-affirming care" en masse.

"I was approved for a double mastectomy, all by the age of 15," she shared. "Who here really believes I should have had my healthy breasts removed or that should have been an option?" she questioned. "How many more children's bodies will be destroyed before you actually listen?"

Kaiser Permanente has not responded to CBN News' request for comment.

