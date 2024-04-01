'Tell Me About Your God': Operation Blessing Brings Hope and Healing After Tornadoes Ravage Ohio

Since a string of devastating tornadoes tore through Ohio and neighboring states in mid-March, Operation Blessing has been helping those displaced restore what's been lost by providing hot meals, cleaning supplies, and temporary housing.

On Easter Sunday, Operation Blessing workers and volunteers served a meal and offered fellowship to those still without homes.

Disabled veteran Robert Williams of Wapakoneta, Ohio had just lost his wife a week before at least 21 tornadoes across seven states killed three people. He says his guardian angel is why he's alive to share his story.

"I was lying on the edge of my bed taking a nap and something woke me up," he recalled.

"There's debris everywhere, personal belongings everywhere," said Williams while walking through the rubble outside his home with Operation Blessing. "It is what it is, it's a disaster."

While the storms may not have made national headlines, Operation Blessing answered the call bringing hope, a spirit of community, and hard-working volunteers to help restore what's been lost. That includes serving more than 500 meals to staff, volunteers, and affected residents.

Operation Blessing also donated $40,000 to local partner Mercy Unlimited Inc., to provide a month of temporary housing for 30 survivors at a local hotel.

"This is the only place we have to go right now," said one woman left without a home to return to. "We have family, but they live in small trailers."

Volunteers in #Ohio bundled up this week to help clean up debris left by a devastating #tornado. Their in action blessed the people of this struggling community.



Help victims of disaster: https://t.co/YuU30vnqYh#OBI #DisasterRelief #BeTheBlessing #Volunteer pic.twitter.com/cgosce9uuE — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) March 27, 2024

Another woman shared her heartfelt gratitude for Operation Blessing's helping hands.

"I'm going to cry now," she said. "We couldn't do it without you guys."

As life becomes more stable with Operation Blessing's help, Pastor Jason Goss at The Wapak Church says this disaster relief points those who are hurting to the one who can heal.

"You see opportunities for people to love people and that obviously comes from the great command, 'Love God, love each other,'" said Pastor Goss. "And we have the opportunity to show this love for people, to be the hands and feet of Jesus."

For those with no place to call home on Easter Sunday, The Wapak Church opened its doors to displaced families, offering a warm meal and a place for community. Families also received buckets with cleaning supplies along with boxed meals.

The folks responsible for helping restore what's been lost are grateful for the love and support of Operation Blessing and the opportunity to share the gospel.

"I think it provides an opportunity for people to say, 'Tell me about your God, Tell me about Jesus,'" said Pastor Goss.