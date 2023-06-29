Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Based College Admissions

WASHINGTON – On Thursday the U.S. Supreme Court rolled back affirmative action, marking an end of an era in American law and life.

The group bringing the case argues affirmative action policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina used racial preferences to favor some and discriminate against others, often Asian Americans.

Joined by the Court's five other conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the methods of the two schools "unavoidably employ race in a negative manner," and "involve racial stereotyping."

Roberts added, "Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it."

And he warned, "The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual, not on the basis of race."

In a sharp dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor declared: "The devastating impact of this decision cannot be overstated."

She added, "Ignoring racial inequality will not make it disappear."

President Biden also criticized the decision. "Discrimination still exists in America," he said. "Today's decision does not change that. It's a simple fact."

Biden also attacked the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. "This is not a normal court," he told reporters.

Former President Trump celebrated the ruling, calling it "a great day for America" on his Truth Social platform.



