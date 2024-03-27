Shane & Shane's Worship Initiative: Easing the Easter Stress for Churches Worldwide

The Worship Initiative, an online platform for church leaders, is hoping to make Easter Sunday (and every Sunday) less stressful through its extensive digital library.

The biblically based effort was created by college friends Shane Barnard and Shane Everett, who bonded over Jesus and music more than 25 years ago. That partnership has allowed Shane & Shane to reach hearts worldwide through their award-winning albums. In the last few years, they've made it a point to encourage worship leaders to deepen their walk with God.

"We think the church is the answer," said Shane Barnard. "And we think the church is limping... and that's okay. God can use limping people. And so, if you're a limping person, come and walk with us. We want to walk inside of community, clinging to God's Word and singing the truth of God's Word."

To help Christian musicians in that journey, Shane & Shane created The Worship Initiative, an online resource with lessons and videos focused on worship music and growing relationally with God.

"You log into the Worship Initiative, and you can take all kinds of classes," said Shane Everett. "We have interviews with people like Phil Wickham to John Piper. So, the gamut is so wide."

After 10 years helping churches lead worship, the group wants to take the initiative to a wider audience and is partnering with Gloo, an online platform that can help them connect to 70,000 churches.

"The average size church is well under 100 people," said Brad Hill, the Chief Solutions Officer at Gloo. "Some studies suggest it's between 65-85 people – that's the 'normal' sized church in America today. And so, what that means is that church may have a limitation on its access to quality resources."

Hill hopes to fill the gap for these churches, offering a wide range of resources, including The Worship Initiative, which has soared to the top of their marketplace. Hill credits upcoming Easter Sunday services as a major driver.

"Because they know that when people drive away from church after Easter weekend, often people are going to remember and reflect on the sermon and the music," said Hill. "Those are the two things that people normally talk about."

If you're feeling the pressure this Easter to perform, Shane and Shane encourage church leaders to remember where your help comes from and who you are performing for – the Lord.

"The first thing that comes to mind in the midst of all of that is like, man, that pressure is off!" said Shane Barnard. "The battle is the Lord's. Once you get there, just take a deep breath and know that we can't do anything without Him. You're secure and validated in Christ."

He also says it's important to practice and get the notes right – which is what The Worship Initiative can help with. However, he says the posture of your heart is key when entering a space of worship.

For worship leaders like Zach Balch at First United Methodist Church in Graham, Texas, The Worship Initiative has been a Godsend.

"Before The Worship Initiative, I was scrambling for resources," said Balch. "After – I know what to practice. I know how to help other people to practice. This is Easter, and we have a lot of music happening at Easter – the most difficult part is getting resources to people. With The Worship Initiative, I can point people in the direction they need to go without holding hands too much. So, it's really added a lot of firepower to our staff."

Those resources can allow churches to build up their people, ease stress and focus on celebrating Jesus – every day. Not just on Easter Sunday.