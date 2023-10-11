'Scripture Says the Lord Will Bless Those Who Bless Israel': Americans Rally for Israel

As the world learns about the atrocities committed during the invasion of Israel, American cities are showing support for Israelis.

At the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater (UJFT) in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the public was invited to grieve and begin the healing process at a rally represented by officials of all levels of government. In attendance, Attorney General Jason Miyares said his Christian faith is what drives him to stand with Israel, inviting America to do the same.

"Scripture says the Lord will bless those who bless Israel," Miyares said. "I think my faith tells me that I am to grieve with those who are grieving and right now so many in the Jewish community are grieving."

Miyares is an outspoken ally of the Jewish people. In February, he helped create the state's antisemitism task force, aware it's more important than ever to protect American Jews from violence and hate.

"Right now, our most immediate concern is security. I've been in constant contact with the Secretary of Public Safety and state police about enhanced security, both at Jewish day schools and Jewish community centers," said Miyares.

Israeli natives like Nofar Trem came to America five years ago. Her family remains in Israel and survived the attack. She manages Israeli education and engagement with the Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

"Stand up for Israel as much as you can, whether it's in personal conversations, on social media," Trem exclaimed. "I personally feel comfortable as an Israeli in Tidewater. We are lucky to have the support of the whole Tidewater community."

Betty Ann Levin, CEO of the UJFT, condemns the assault in the strongest possible terms. Her organization is desperate to restore peace to the region and its people.

"This is not about Jews and Palestinians; this is about Hamas, a terrorist organization, wanting to go in and wipe Israel off the map," Levin said.

Support is growing nationwide with 18 rallies held in major cities, including New York, Boston, and Las Vegas – in conjunction with the Israeli-American Council.

The Anti-Defamation League has scheduled another seven rallies through the weekend, serving the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

And while the trauma will linger, the hope remains that hearts will begin to heal.

