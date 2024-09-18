PHOTO: A damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the city of Sidon, Lebanon, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

ALERT: Hezbollah Targeted in Second Wave of Explosions, at Least 9 Killed and 300 Injured

Israel's defense minister has declared the start of "new phase" of war as the army turns attention to the northern front against Hezbollah's terrorist army in Lebanon.

The announcement came after a second wave of explosions targeting the Iranian-supported militant group today. At least nine people are dead and hundreds more injured after hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated in the southern regions and Beirut's suburbs for a second day.

This new wave of explosions began happening during a Hezbollah funeral on Tuesday. Additional blasts were reported across Lebanon with solar equipment reportedly also being targeted in the wake of the widespread pager detonations.

PHOTO Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in Sidon, Lebanon, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Thousands of Hezbollah operatives were wounded on Tuesday when their handheld pagers started exploding across Lebanon and Syria. Hezbollah and the Lebanese government are blaming Israel, suggesting a sophisticated remote operation.

With tensions rising along the Israel-Lebanon border, there are growing fears about a broader conflict involving Iran and its proxies.

American officials say Israel has briefed the U.S. on the next phase of the ongoing war as it tries to put a stop to an entire year of deadly rocketfire targeting northern Israel from Lebanon. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Egypt for Hamas ceasefire talks, stressed the need to avoid actions that could further escalate the conflict.

The Lebanese health minister reports that hospitals are overwhelmed with the injured. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon was among the wounded on Tuesday, indicating that he had one of the Hezbollah terrorist pagers on his person or in close proximity. Hezbollah is vowing retaliation.

The reports of further electronic devices exploding suggested even greater infiltration of boobytraps into Lebanon's supply chain.

