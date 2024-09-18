Gather the Nations: Worshiping the God of Israel During Rosh Hashanah 2024

Award-winning Messianic Jewish musician Joshua Aaron is inviting Christians to attend the second annual "Gather the Nations" event in Orlando, Florida, from October 3-5, 2024.

The event is held during Rosh Hashanah, also called the Feast of Trumpets. The gathering is designed to unite believers from Israel and around the world in a time of worship, prayer, and fellowship.

Aaron, an American-Israel, is the founder and passionately states, "Together we will worship our soon-coming King with music and Hebraic dance, as well as dive deep into the Word of God!"

Unlike most conferences that are speaker-led, "Gather the Nations" places worship at the forefront. Aaron told CBN News it's a "worship-led" moment to build "unity in the body of Messiah with an emphasis on Yeshua coming back soon."

The impressive line up of artists includes Israeli Shilo Ben Hod, Israeli-Arab Nizar Francis, and Yaron Cherniak will be leading worship in Hebrew and Arabic, the languages of Israel.

International artists Nigerian Nathaniel Bassey, South African harpist Christy Lyn, and American Aaron Shust add to the diversity and richness of the worship experience. Social media influencer and journalist Israeli Hananya Naftali will also contribute to this unique gathering.

With the historic rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel attitudes growing globally, Aaron told CBN News he believes "it is all the more reason for people to come together and worship the God of Israel."

They proclaim on their website, "We believe music is the most powerful tool to GATHER the nations, SHARE the gospel, and PREPARE the way for the soon-coming Messiah."

Aaron describes the event as a "family reunion" during the Feast of Trumpets—a prophetic rehearsal and a call to prepare for Yeshua's return.

For more details and to be part of this extraordinary gathering, visit the Gather the Nations website.

