'The Sound of Heaven': Danny Gokey Reveals Unique New Album

CBN News
09-18-2024

Christian recording artist Danny Gokey first made his musical debut in season eight of American Idol, making it to the top three. Now he has a new music project with a unique fusion of sounds. He calls it the "Sound of Heaven."

BELOW: CBN News spoke with him on today's CBN NewsWatch about his latest album and the unique new style.

"Sound of Heaven" is now available wherever you purchase your streaming material. 

And Danny is also now on tour with recording artist Tauren Wells for "The Takeback Tour." Click here for more information.

