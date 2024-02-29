'This Revival Is Not Just Going to End Here': Thousands Hear the Gospel in Eagle Pass

EAGLE PASS, TX – In a town that's become weary of the national spotlight over its border issues, thousands poured into the Maverick County Amphitheater Wednesday night to hear evangelist Franklin Graham preach the Good News.

Pastors across the city have worked with Graham's God Loves You Frontera Tour team for months, preparing lay leaders to come alongside and disciple those who make decisions for Christ.

Pastor Brian Sisneros told CBN News, "I believe this is the impetus for a great move of God. I've seen pastors and church leaders that maybe haven't spoken for years come together, sit at a table, have a dinner, have breakfast and with one heart, one mind and one purpose."

Rancher R.J. Martinez said he believes God is doing a supernatural work in Eagle Pass and hopes it will multiply. "God is doing a big revival right in my community and in other border cities, and I feel and I believe and I have faith that this revival is not just going to end here," he told CBN News.

High school senior Anahi Martinez plans to attend Bible college after graduation and go into ministry. She said she's looking for unity among believers in her city.

"I want people here to see who Jesus is. I want them to come to know that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior," she told CBN News. "But I also want it to bring revival to the church and I want it to bring all of the churches, physical churches here in Eagle Pass (together), because we are supposed to be one."

Graham says the Lord has placed a burden on his heart for U.S. cities on the southern border. His God Loves You Frontera Tour began Feb. 24th in Brownsville and finishes March 9th in Chula Vista, California.

The bilingual tour includes music from worship leaders Taya and Marcos Witt. Graham originally planned to hold the Eagle Pass event in Shelby Park on the Rio Grande River so that those who cannot cross could also hear the Gospel message via loudspeakers. That plan ended, however, as the park has become a contested area between the federal and Texas state governments.

Graham emphasized that the tour and the Gospel message is for everyone. "Regardless of whether they're from the United States, Mexico or from some other country, the Gospel is for all people," he said.

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) told CBN News that more than 20,000 have attended the first four stops of the tour and more than 2,400 have responded to the Gospel. Graham is speaking in Del Rio, Texas on Thursday night.