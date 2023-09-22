'Repent Tents' and 10-Foot Cross to Be Placed at TN Capitol for Non-Stop Prayer: 'Desperation for God'

Faith leaders in Tennessee are sending out a "clarion call" to other believers to join them next week to praise, worship, and intercede for America in hopes of not only seeing a change in the nation but to "advance God's Kingdom" to save the lost.

"People from all across our nation are coming to participate with us for this humble outcry of repentance for healing in our land. We are praying that this will not only be a pivotal moment in Tennessee but that many will be inspired to gather in their own cities across America to repent," Barbi Franklin told CBN News.

Barbi and her husband, Terry, are founders of Worship City and are hosting "Worship City Repent Tents" on September 28-30 at the Tennessee state capitol's Legislative Plaza for non-stop worship, prayer, and repentance.

"This year, our leaders are building and erecting a 10-foot cross right in the center of the main tent on a large prayer rug, perched right in front of the capitol building," Barbi told CBN News. "This will be Tennessee's non-stop altar call, based on 2 Chronicles 7:14 and Ezekiel 22:30... by first calling all Christians to examine their hearts and '...turn from our wicked ways.' And then, to answer God's call to '...stand in the gap' and repent on behalf of our land."

The Dove Award-winning singer/songwriters normally host a yearly "tent" gathering that focuses on worship and prayer, but this year as they sought the Lord, He moved them to take this year's event in a different direction.

"God is pinpointing in our hearts the most important thing that needs to happen in our nation right now and in our church," Franklin said. She describes that as simply repentance.

"Judgment begins in the House of the Lord and there are an awful lot of things that are not godly inside the church," she said.

Barbi tells CBN News that at the foot of the 10-foot cross will be a box where people will be able to write personal confessions and then also repent for the sins of the nation.

She added, "People [must] realize the key is humbling ourselves. We preach, 'Revival is coming, revival is coming.' But I can tell you revival is not coming until the Church turns from their wicked ways and gets freed up so that we can be the powerful Bride of Christ."

Barbi shares that a move of repentance is critical now as things in the nation grow darker and more people are looking for answers.

"Repentance is so important right now because the church is being bombarded, unbeknownst to them, they are caught up in every strategy of the enemy," she explained.

She says those strategies are fear, doctrinal error, and falling into temptation.

"I believe that we are in such a dangerous place as a nation. We've really lost our moorings as a Church and we've been so affected by our nation. We have not really stood on all of those principles for so many years. We've gone the entertainment route. We've done so many things that the world does to try to reach the people," she expressed. "There is a new wave of...young people who are looking for Jesus. They don't want the old church ways. They don't want entertainment. They want the real."

Franklin says next week's event is the start of what could be a movement to see many things turn around in America.

"There's a resurgence of desperation for God," she shared. "The ultimate is not to fix our nation. The ultimate plan is to fix people's hearts and lives. Because you can change politics, but politics will not change America. You've got to change the hearts. People's hearts have to be changed before a nation can be changed."