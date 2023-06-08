'A Pioneer': Politicians, Christian Leaders Remember Pat Robertson as 'True Visionary'

Condolences, prayers, and remembrances from all across the nation were expressed Thursday after it was announced CBN Founder Pat Robertson had died

Robertson, longtime TV host, religious broadcaster, educator, humanitarian, and one-time presidential candidate died at his home in Virginia Beach early Thursday morning. He was 93.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee called Robertson "a pioneer in Christian television" and a "true visionary."

"I was saddened by news of the death of Pat Robertson at the age of 93. Pat was a pioneer in Christian television and was a true visionary and had an uncanny business savvy that most people never fully appreciated," Huckabee said in a statement.

"A clear mark of Pat's projects was that he always did things with standards of professionalism that were second to none. CBN utilized cutting-edge TV technology that produced a quality that rivaled and often surpassed the major networks. With Regent University, he also created a campus that was elegant and classy, but never opulent," he said.

"Personally, Pat was a genuinely gracious and kind human being whose love for God and commitment to the Bible were genuine to the bone. I enjoyed being around him. His mind was filled with visions of impacting the world and those who criticized or caricatured him failed to understand him," Huckabee continued.

"I'll forever be grateful for his impact on the Kingdom of God, the world, and the USA. He was a cherished friend and a noble gentleman. "Well done, good and faithful servant!" he concluded.

The Rev. Johnnie Moore, the founder of the interdenominational Congress of Christian Leaders, said Robertson's "legacy reminds all of us what's possible in a single life."

"Pat Robertson was an evangelical leader whose legacy reminds all of us of what's possible in a single life," Moore wrote. "Pat was …Groundbreaking. Innovative. Courageous. Compassionate. Brilliant beyond belief. Almost no leader in Christian history has had more of an impact across so many sectors of society than Pat. Ultimately, and above all, he was a man motivated by an immovable faith in God which he honed through a lifetime of private prayer. His global ministry will continue to impact countless millions for generations. Sending all my prayers today to the Robertson family & the broader CBN community."

Greg Laurie, the senior pastor of the Harvest Christian Fellowship, said, "The world is a much better place because Pat Robertson was in it."

"Pat Roberston was truly a Pioneer of the Evangelical world," Laurie said. "If there is a single word that would sum him up it would be, vision. It's been said, "Faith sees invisible things" and Pat applied his faith to the great commission to go into all the world and preach the Gospel literally."

"The result was millions of people came to a life-changing relationship with Christ through his television ministry. It was my honor to spend some time with him over the years and I can tell you that Pat was a truly kind and generous man. Thank God for his life and legacy. The world is a much better place because Pat Robertson was in it," he concluded.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called Robertson "an inspiration to millions."

"Pat Robertson's bold faith was an inspiration to millions and we mark his passing with a sense of personal loss. Through his writings, broadcasts, and advocacy, Pat touched countless lives with the gospel of Jesus Christ including mine," Pence said in a statement.

"I have long been inspired by his stand for America and our traditional values. Pat Robertson will be deeply missed. Karen and I send our deepest sympathies and prayers to Gordon, the entire Robertson family, and all who cherished this good and godly man. America is poorer but Heaven is richer with the passing of this faithful servant. God bless Pat Robertson," he concluded.

In a statement, former North Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said, "Pat Robertson touched so many lives and changed so many hearts. He stood for America — and more importantly, for truth and faith. He did the Lord's work and we will always remember his witness."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Robertson an "inspiring Virginian" and a "passionate servant of the Lord."

"Pat Robertson was an inspiring Virginian and a passionate servant of the Lord whose lifelong example leaves a legacy matched by very few," Youngkin said in a statement.

"I was grateful for the time we shared together just last year at Regent University's commencement. While Suzanne and I are praying for the Robertson family, CBN family, and Regent family during this difficult time we also know heaven is rejoicing this morning," he concluded.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) President & CEO Troy A. Miller praised Robertson's influence on Christian television.

"Pat Robertson's influence on the field of Christian television broadcasting cannot be overstated, and we commend his lifetime of leadership in global media ministry and humanitarian outreach," said NRB President & CEO Troy A. Miller. "We were blessed to have Robertson and CBN as veteran members of the NRB. We send our heartfelt condolences to the Robertson family, and while we mourn his passing, we know that Pat Robertson is now with our Lord and Savior."

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, former President Donald Trump said: "Today, the World lost an incredible and powerful Voice for Faith and Freedom. Pat Roberston showed us that Belief in God produces results that can change the course of History. Pat's legacy lives n in the many endeavors and lives that he touched. He will be greatly missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his family."