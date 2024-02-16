Pastor Left Chiefs' Super Bowl Parade Early After Holy Spirit Told Him to - Then the Shooting Began

PHOTO: A woman is taken to an ambulance after a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Authorities think they know the motive behind the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday that killed one person and wounded almost two dozen others. They say it apparently stemmed from a dispute between several people.



Police are looking for others who may have been involved and are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, a Missouri pastor who was at the party with his wife and two kids is crediting a miracle from God for saving them.

Timmy Hensel, pastor of River Church Family in Raytown, Missouri, and the Central Southeast Regional Pastor for the Foursquare Church, told CBN News the Holy Spirit prompted them to leave before their favorite players were introduced.

At first, he thought "no" and wasn't sure. But his wife also felt they should leave.

"She actually asked, she's like - should we go? And she's like, this, I know this is important to you, wanna stay? And I'm like, you know what, we should go. I just felt that sense to go. And so we started walking back and all of a sudden, in a little bit, we're getting texts - 'Are you okay?' And, I think it, it really kind of hit me, I was, I went back - and I'm like 'What in the world is going on?' I look at this aerial shot from a helicopter and it's panning down, and there's blood on the street, and I'm like, oh my gosh, we were standing right there."

He says the experience shows him Christians need to listen to the promptings of the Holy Spirit.

"I guess I would encourage others to practice listening. We do a lot of talking, we do a lot of praying, which is good, but listening is just as important, because he has something to say."

