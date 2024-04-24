Parents Outraged After Trans Student Viciously Bashes Young Girl's Head With Stanley Cup

Parents and students protested outside of a North Philadelphia school district Tuesday one week after a trans-identifying male student brutally beat a female student in the head during lunch.

Demonstrators are demanding a stronger response from North Penn School District after the incident that left many students at Pennbrook Middle School shaken.

"This was handled wrong from start to finish," one protestor told NBC Philadelphia. "Calling it a 'fight.' This wasn't a fight. This was an attack that could have been prevented."

Emily, a 13-year-old Pennbrook Middle School student, stood before her school board tearfully describing that she had pleaded with school administrators last Wednesday, hours before the violent incident, asking them to step in because she and another 12-year-old student were on a "hit list."

According to ReduxxMag, which shared Emily's testimony, the trans-identifying male student named "Melanie" had violent tendencies and school administrators had to solo-escort him into school every day and they were "warned repeatedly about the boy's violent tendencies, but appear to have never intervened."

The young girl testified that she spoke with guidance counselor Colleen Fattori five hours before the incident but to no avail.



"There was a girl ["Melanie"] was targeting every day at lunch," Emily explained. "They would go to the counselor and tell them every day that this was going to happen."

Emily told the school board she filled out a form about "what was going to happen and why it's going to happen."

The 13-year-old said the day of the incident other students warned her that "Melanie" was going to attack her and the other student. She was told, "Watch your back."

Emily reached out to Fattori because she was "terrified" but was assured it wasn't going to happen.

"All of a sudden I just hear all this screaming and everybody running. … All of sudden you just hear these terrible loud bangs of the Stanley (cup) bouncing off her head. And then you see Mel grabbing her hair and hitting her against the table … There was blood going everywhere," she recalled.

"We had to sit in there and watch them clean up her blood off those tables and ground, and we had to watch them take her out with blood dripping down her face and I will never forget that," the girl said, her voice breaking.

"Melanie" also yelled "I'm going to murder you" repeatedly to students, the young girl told the school board.

"You could've stopped it," she expressed. "It was five hours from when I told you it was going to happen. I don't get how you couldn't have stopped that."

Emily said the incident lasted 28 minutes, but the school board said it lasted eight minutes.

"I will never forget that," she said. "Laying in bed last night, I just kept repeating it in my head and we shouldn't have had to sit there and watch that."

The unidentified student had to be hospitalized and get staples to close the cuts in her head before undertaking concussion protocol, according to police.

The Gazette reports that "Melanie" also allegedly attacked local sheriffs at a hearing on Monday about the school attack.

"The judge ordered that the juvenile be detained at the Youth Center," Upper Gwynedd Police Chief David Duffy told the outlet. "Upon hearing this, the juvenile grabbed a nearby water jug, swung it at sheriff's deputies, and resisted being handcuffed."

Pennbrook mother, Alyssa Santiago, told the Chris Stigall Show that her daughter was on the alleged hit list and called twice to warn the school.

Santiago contends "Melanie" had been transferred to the school "two days" prior from Pennfield Middle School, The Delaware Valley Journal reports.

"I would say by Tuesday lunchtime, everybody in the school knew that my daughter was going to be 'curb stomped' or made to 'bite the curb' or jumped," she said.

Many parents expressed outrage about how the school handled the incident including not allowing students to call their parents during the attack.



Full video of PA father & daughter at yesterday's @NPSD School Board Meeting on the gruesome attack at Pennbrook Middle School.



"As a parent, your worst fear comes to light when you get that call from your kid crying, 'Help, Mom! I'm scared. There's blood everywhere!' And you can't get to them fast enough. And they hang up on you because teachers and staff are yelling at them to hang up their phones, not to call their parents," one mom tearfully said to the board. "I told my child to always call me in an emergency no matter what."

Superintendent Todd Bauer, Ed.D., told parents, "As an educator, as your superintendent, and as a father, I am appalled by what happened."

"We are currently pursuing the details leading up to this incident, and why it occurred. We are also collaborating with our local law enforcement, and their investigation, as we work to ensure that something like this cannot happen again in our schools," he added. "Such behavior has no place in our schools. You expect better, we expect better, and certainly I do as well."

