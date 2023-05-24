Former Hunter College adjunct art professor Shellyne Rodriguez is seen in a screenshot from a video that showed her on-campus encounter with pro-life student volunteers. (Screenshot credit: Students for Life of America)

NYC Professor Who Cursed at Pro-Life Students Gets Fired After Threatening Reporter with Machete

A New York City college professor who trashed a pro-life display and reportedly threatened a reporter with a machete is out of a job.

A spokesperson for Hunter College confirmed that adjunct art professor Shellyne Rodriguez has been fired.

Rodriguez was caught on camera May 2 berating pro-life students with profanity and calling their information "propaganda" before shoving some of their materials off the table.

According to The New York Post, when one of their reporters went to Rodriguez's apartment Tuesday to ask about the incident and to get her side of the story, she threatened him with a machete.

"Get ... away from my door, or I'm gonna chop you up with this machete!" Rodriguez reportedly told the veteran reporter who identified himself as he stood outside her door, according to The Post.

A corresponding video appears to confirm the report that she came out and held a machete up to his neck.

"Get the f--- away from my door! Get the f--- away from my door!" she said before retreating back inside her apartment.

Then the reporter and his photographer immediately left the building, but Rodriguez reportedly chased him down the street to his car before coming back and kicking him in the shins, the newspaper reported.

City police said they were investigating Tuesday's events.

Vince DiMiceli, a spokesman for Hunter College, told The Post late Tuesday afternoon that Rodriguez had been fired.

"Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action," he said. "Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school."

Hunter College is a public college that is part of The City University of New York (CUNY).

Former Adjunct Professor's Profanity-Filled Tirade Against Pro-Life Students Has Gone Viral

As CBN News reported, a video of Rodriguez's encounter with pro-life students was posted to Twitter on May 17 by Students for Life of America with the caption: "PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College."

"You're not educating s--t. This is f---ing propaganda," the art professor replied to the students in the video. "What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next?"

The male student calmly responds, "I mean no. We're talking about abortion."

"This is bull----, this is violent," Rodriguez said. "You're triggering my students."

The male student appears to try to de-escalate the situation telling the professor, "I'm sorry about that."

"No, you're not, because you can't even have a f---ing baby. So you don't even know what that is. Get this s--- the f--- out of here," the professor angrily responded and then attempted to push items off the student's table. "F--- this s---," before walking out of frame, the video showed.

The short video of the exchange has received more than 502,000 views on Twitter as of Wednesday.