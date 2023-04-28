'Not Tolerated on This Platform': Elon Musk Bans Twitter User Who Created Pedophile Flag

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has suspended an account holder who created a “youth-attracted person” flag in support of pedophiles.

“Not tolerated on this platform,” Musk tweeted in response to Anastasia Maria Loupis, a medical doctor who praised the newly minted Twitter owner for his decision.

Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon pic.twitter.com/5euC5MrKZ7 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

The account holder who initially posted the “youth attracted person” flag claimed to have done so on “Alice Day,” which, according to Snopes, is a fringe, unofficial holiday celebrating pedophilia.

“‘Happy Alice Day, to those who celebrate!” wrote the since-suspended Twitter user. “I figured, why not use today to unveil the YAP (Youth Attracted person) pride flag I designed almost a year ago? I wanted to stray from the oft-used horizontal bars motif, but only a little. I wanted to retain some familiarity.”

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast.

Musk, it should be noted, drew some scorn in November of last year, when it was reported he cut the size of Twitter’s child exploitation team in half, Bloomberg reported.

The team — a blend of former law enforcement officers and experts in child safety based in the U.S., Singapore, and Ireland — was purportedly downsized from 20 to fewer than 10 specialists.

Aware of the blowback he was facing at the time, Musk tweeted, “Removing child exploitation is priority #1,” asking people to “reply in the comments if you see anything that Twitter needs to address.”

All of this comes as lawmakers face pressure to take action against the child pornography or child sexual abuse material (CSAM) running rampant on social media platforms like Twitter.

California state Sen. Dave Cortese (D), for example, has introduced S.B. 646, which would give social media platforms two days after notification either by the victim or his or her legal guardian to remove CSAM from their respective sites.

Of the bill, which passed the state Senate Judiciary Committee this week, Cortese said, “It’s time to stop waiting around for social media companies to put an end to digitized child sex abuse. Victims are further traumatized every minute that exploitative photos and videos are viewed online.”

“Under S.B. 646,” he continued, “social media companies would finally be forced to remove child sex abuse material from their platforms. This bill is critical to protecting young people and holding social media platforms accountable.”

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***