Nick Hall's Pulse Ministry Offers Free, 12-Month Program to Train 100 New 'Evangelists'

Pulse, a prayer and evangelism movement started in 2006 by global evangelist Nick Hall, has officially opened its application process for the ministry's Pulse 100 training program.

Pulse 100 is a free 12-month training program designed to disciple 100 young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 who long to preach the Gospel, according to the organization. The program offers a compilation of 15 master classes, four retreats, 10 personalized coaching sessions, monthly counseling sessions, and a community of other young leaders who are on fire for Jesus.

This is the third time the training program has been offered by Pulse.

"There's a generation of leaders who are passionate about sharing the Gospel, and they are eager to do the work of the evangelist, yet they feel alone and isolated in their calling," Pulse 100 Director Alex Hunter said in a press release. "Pulse 100 bridges that gap by providing a community of like-hearted believers, a covering through seasoned mentors and identity development that will shape their ministry for a lifetime."

According to the organization, at its core, the Pulse 100 program is a journey of discernment in God's commandment to share the good news of salvation, forgiveness, and grace, known as The Great Commission.

The program trains its participants to confidently share their faith while gaining a deeper understanding of how their unique gifts and passions can be used to fulfill God's purpose for their lives. Participants will be encouraged to deeply explore their callings and can expect to receive guidance and feedback from experienced mentors, Pulse said.

The training program primarily takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, along with events at retreat centers and other locations all over the U.S., though applicants from all over the world are encouraged to apply. The program is completely free for participants; the only expected cost is for airfare to the retreat experiences.

Applications will be accepted through Aug. 31 and are open to young adults who have completed high school and are between the ages of 18 and 29.

Ephesians 4 in the Bible's New Testament says that some are called to be evangelists. Those who feel the call on their life to evangelize for the Kingdom of God can learn more and apply for Pulse 100 by clicking here.

As CBN News reported, Pulse held a student-led gospel outreach event called Fill The Stadium OU at the University of Oklahoma's football stadium on April 29. The program, headlined by Chance The Rapper, Kari Jobe, Chandler Moore, and Evangelist Nick Hall, sold out within a couple of days making it the largest university outreach event ever.

"The wild thing is there's never been an event at this stadium that's been student-led or faith-based," he said. "And the university said no 50 times. And, on February 8th, the day the revival broke out at Asbury, {that's} the day the university said, 'Yes,'" Hall told CBN's Faithwire at the time.

Watch a promo asking young people to apply for the "23-24" Pulse 100 Cohort below:

