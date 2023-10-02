Newsom Picks Abortion Activist to Replace Dianne Feinstein

California governor Gavin Newsom has picked a replacement to fill the seat of late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, naming Laphonza Butler to serve in the role until at least the 2024 election.

Butler is currently the president of Emily's List, a pro-abortion political action committee with the goal of electing Democratic, pro-choice women. The group reportedly spent $112 million in the 2020 presidential election cycle and $102 million in the 2022 midterms.

Announcing his pick on social media, Gov. Newsom noted Butler would also make history by becoming the first black lesbian to openly serve in the Senate.

SBA Pro-Life America is warning about Butler's history of abortion activism. "The abortion lobby spends millions to elect Democrats who back its agenda of abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, paid for by taxpayers. Democrats like Newsom, in turn, are beholden to the abortion lobby. The pay-to-play system couldn't be more obvious, with an unelected Senate seat as the ultimate reward," the organization stated.