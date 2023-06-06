National Unity Weekend Aims to Tear Down Walls: 'It's Prophetic... Driven by the Spirit of God'

WASHINGTON – The Gospel meets racial reconciliation. That's the goal of National Unity Weekend, happening June 10th and 11th in communities across the United States.

Bishop David Grier, pastor of Grace Church in Dumfries, Virginia, is behind the event.

"God had to deal with some really strong attitudes on both sides," Grier told CBN News. "Gentiles didn't like Jews. Jews didn't like Gentiles. But by the grace of God, God tore down the wall of partition, if you will, and did marvelous things in the hearts of the early church."

He believes the Gospel can overcome a similar situation today.

Seeking to tear down walls, National Unity Weekend is a spiritual solution to the sin of prejudice creating so much racial tension in America.

The event is two-fold.

On Saturday, churches will serve the underserved as a practical demonstration of love in action.

"We're going to walk out this Gospel," explained Grier. "African Americans, Hispanics, white people, Asian people are going to serve the needy in the community."

CBN's own Operation Blessing will be feeding people in Texas, Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

Then on Sunday, pastors will focus on preaching a biblical perspective of racial unity with the teaching coming from Galatians 3:28: "There is neither Jew nor Gentile, neither slave nor free, nor is there male and female, for you are all one in Christ Jesus."

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez pastors California's New Season Church and heads the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. He's also a big advocate for National Unity Weekend.

"It's prophetic, it's practical, it's not political," Rodriguez told CBN News. "It's prophetic, it comes from the Word of God, driven by the Spirit of God; it's practical, and it's non-political."

He believes this event can be a catalyst for meaningful change.

"I have this crazy dream that in my generation we're going to see more multi-ethnic kingdom culture churches planted in America than ever before," said Rodriguez.

Grier's vision for National Unity Weekend is for it to be an annual event, happening the second weekend of each June.

For churches and ministries interested in participating, you can sign up here.