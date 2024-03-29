'Miracle': Massive Revival Effort on Southern Border Where Countless Are Being Baptized, Healed

A preacher who set out this month to pray over the entire southern border said his tent revivals, baptisms, and invocations are changing lives.

Pastor Tony Suarez’s Revival on the Border began in El Paso, Texas, from March 21-23, before moving to McAllen, Texas, from March 27-29, with nightly revival meetings concluding on Good Friday.

Suarez said the first wave of evangelistic outreach in El Paso was remarkable.

“Our street evangelism team set out to reach everyone, everywhere!” the preacher told CBN News. “From bars to city parks to those we could get to come to the tent — when it was all set and done, God gave us a harvest of over 3,000 souls that had an experience with God, in some form or fashion.”

Prayer is a vital component of the Revival on the Border effort, with Suarez explaining how a “prayer army” was equipped and sent out the last night of the El Paso event.

These individuals then journeyed to spaces across the southern border to offer invocations, minister, and hand out resources.

“Starting in El Paso — and in each city they’ve been to — we’ve driven a stake into the ground claiming that city for the Lord,” he said. “The prayer army was tasked with speaking the name of Jesus over every single mile of the border between Texas and Mexico, as well as praying in the Spirit, and reaching people along the way.”

Suarez continued, “These men have handed out Bibles to migrants, border patrol agents [and] they have preached in parks and ministered to people in restaurants.”

The preacher said dozens have been baptized and experienced healing. But he added, “The greatest miracle of all is people giving their lives to God!”

Suarez asked people to continue praying for those encountering these revival events through March 29.

Find out more about Revival on the Border here.

