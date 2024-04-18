Migrants Encouraged to Illegally Vote for Biden Once They Illegally Enter the US

A non-governmental agency in Mexico that helps migrants reach the U.S. southern border is reportedly handing out flyers asking them to "vote for President Biden" once in the United States.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project first reported on the flyers posted on the walls of port-a-potties located at the Resource Center Matamoras (RCM) in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The flyers written in Spanish read: "Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open."



BREAKING - Flyers distributed at NGO in Mexico encouraging illegals to vote for President Biden



The flyers reads:



“Reminder to vote for President Biden when you are in the United States. We need another four years of his term to stay open”



A MUST READ CRITICAL THREAD pic.twitter.com/Mod4IeROXf — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) April 16, 2024

Muckraker, a news organization, first discovered the postings and shared the video with the Oversight Project.

RCM describes itself as a "humanitarian organization that provides a safe space where refugees at the southern Texas-Mexico border can access legal and social support services that support their right to the asylum process."

The thread on X alleges that RCM is a George Soros-funded foundation with ties to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who served as a former board member.

As CBN News reported, House Republicans accused Mayorkas of violating the Constitution by refusing to enforce border security laws, so they voted to send articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

But the Democrat-controlled Senate voted Wednesday to dismiss the impeachment charges without a trial.

The Oversight Project points to documents from Judicial Watch that link RCM and Mayorkas to multiple non-profit organizations just like it, including Team Brownsville and Angry Tias and Abuelas.

Angry Tias and Abuelas is a grassroots organization that is dedicated to helping illegal immigrants at the border enter the United States.

While RCM is encouraging migrants to vote, federal law forbids non-citizens from voting in federal elections. However, not all states require identification or proof of citizenship to vote.

"Election integrity is under assault," the Oversight Project concluded in its thread. "You do not need documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote. You can vote if you simply swear you are eligible."

"This flyer obviously seeks to prey on unsophisticated illegals and encourages them to illegally vote," the organization added.

RCM is located in Tamaulipas, Mexico which borders Brownsville, Texas. In February, Biden made an appearance in Brownsville to address the border crisis.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there have been more than 7.9 million encounters with unlawful migrants since Biden took office in 2021.

The House Homeland Security Committee cites that at least 1.7 million "gotaways" or migrants who entered the U.S. and evaded apprehension, have entered the country during the same period. Most of those who were apprehended were also allowed to enter.

"Americans did not need more proof that Biden and Mayorkas' post-Title 42 strategy had failed, but unfortunately, that's exactly what we have gotten," the committee noted.

"Mayorkas simply continues to double down on his mass-parole programs, incentivizing and facilitating the entry of otherwise inadmissible aliens into the United States at a scale never before seen," they claim.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***