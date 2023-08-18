Maui's Emergency Services Director Resigns; Many Still Missing in Deadliest Wildfires in 100+ Years

The island of Maui's emergency services director has resigned amidst heavy criticism over a decision many say led to lives being lost in the wildfires. The director's resignation comes after reports that warning sirens were not activated at the beginning of the fires.

This week at a news conference, Herman Andaya said he did not regret not sounding the sirens. He said they are mainly used to warn of tsunamis; trained residents then know to go to higher ground. Andaya said taking that route would have led them into danger. "If that was the case, then they would have gone into the fire," he said.

However, Maui's mayor, 24 hours later, said Andaya had resigned over health reasons. In a statement, Richard Bissen, Jr., said, "Given the gravity of the crisis we are facing, my team and I will be placing someone in this key position as quickly as possible."

The cause of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century is under investigation. The local power utility, Hawaiian Electric, faces lawsuits alleging the fires were started by strong winds from a passing hurricane knocking down energized power lines.

And the search is still on for about a thousand people who are missing.

"A lot of people that I used to do outreach that are now volunteering in the shelter so they will recognize someone there and send an updated list," said Jelena Dackovic, an outreach volunteer.

Tragically, the death toll continues to rise on the island – now at least 111 people, as crews discover more remains. Gov. Josh Green says the search has covered 45 percent of the burn zone so far.

The governor is addressing the state Friday night, updating residents on the search and recovery efforts, the status of the missing and the tough road before them in rebuilding.

Relief groups are in Maui, bringing aid to survivors with overwhelming needs. CBN's Operation Blessing is among the organizations on the ground helping them by providing important supplies.

Operation Blessing learned about a group of people who needed clean water, so OB immediately took water filtration units from Air Mobile Ministries to them. The residents were extremely grateful, and they're going to take the units directly to families in the hardest-hit areas of Lahaina.

"Just to have a machine like this, to know that everybody is drinking healthy water, is going to mean a lot to these families," shared Maui resident Edward Iniba. "We're so grateful for even having the opportunity for people like you to bless our families."

