Massive Show of Support for Slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller: The Day in Photos

Police officers gather during a funeral service for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller at Saint Rose of Lima R.C Church in Massapequa Park, NY, on March 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

In a moving demonstration of support for their slain colleague, a huge crowd of New York Police Department officers escorted the remains of Jonathan Diller to a Long Island church for his funeral service Saturday.



Police officers gather during a funeral service for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, NY, March 30, 2024. He was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Diller, 31, was shot and killed in the line of duty on Monday during a traffic stop.

His widow Stephanie Diller celebrated his dedication as a father, police officer and husband. “He wasn’t the type to sugarcoat anything, so I won’t sugarcoat this. This is devastating. It’s a devastating and tragic loss,” she said.



Jonathan Diller's wife Stephanie Diller and her son watch the casket during his funeral service in Massapequa Park, NY, on March 30, 2024. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

The somber event, held at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park, New York, was marked by the mournful cry of bagpipes and drums.

“The city is mourning a cop. The tens of thousands of police officers outside are mourning a brother in arms. But Stephanie and Ryan are mourning their everything,” said Rev. Michael Duffy during the service, naming Diller’s surviving wife and 1-year-old son.



An officer gives a folded flag to Jonathan Diller 's wife Stephanie Diller during the funeral service.(AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

The NYPD reports Jonathan Diller and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when a passenger in the car, Guy Rivera, shot and killed Diller. The slain officer's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera.

Adams said at the funeral Saturday that even after he had been shot, Diller fought back and disarmed Rivera.

“He ran towards danger, taking risks, making arrests and undoubtedly saving lives," Adams said.



Dan Veazley, 62, carries a cross during a funeral service for NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, NY, March 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade posted to X saying, "Never been prouder of Massapequa hosting and turning out for the Diller family and to back the blue —- this WILL be a turning point! Everyone has had it with criminal first policies!! Weigh in"

Never been prouder of Massapequa hosting and turning out for the Diller family and to back the blue —- this WILL be a turning point ! Everyone has had it with criminal first policies!! Weigh in pic.twitter.com/2ywSXGXxKn — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 1, 2024



Police officers gather during a funeral service for NYPD officer Jonathan Diller in Massapequa Park, NY. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)