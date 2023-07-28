Loudoun County Spending $11M on Gender-Neutral School Bathrooms

What can you buy with $11 million? In Loudon County, Virginia, it's buying gender-neutral bathrooms in two high schools this fall.

So sex-specific bathrooms will be a thing of the past for some high-schoolers in Loudon County.

2022: Grand Jury Indicts Fired Loudon School Superintendent and District Spokesperson in Sex Assault Investigation

Appearing on this week's episode of The Global Lane, Young Voices commentator and Loudon County School Teacher Juliana Sweeny says parents should be alarmed.



"This is not only an expensive problem at $11 million, but this is also a problem of privacy, and the principle in and of itself," she said.

Sweeny says the safety and rights of girls and women are being subjugated in this debate over bathrooms.

"We continue to get rid of women's spaces at the expense of their safety. In some cases, there are 13 and 14-year-old girls who would be sharing bathrooms with 18, 19, and perhaps even 20-year-old men. And so this is at a steep cost, not only in price but also for the students' safety," she said.

She's calling on parents to make their voices heard and to also consider alternatives like Christian schools.

You can watch the entire interview on this week's Global Lane.



