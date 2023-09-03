Is It Too Late For America? Apologist Offers Blueprint to 'Turn Things Around'

Christian apologist Alex McFarland believes much of the chaos currently unfolding in culture today results from centuries of thinkers aiming at biblical truth.

“The last 223 years could be summarized in the following ways: German liberalism attacked the Bible,” McFarland told CBN’s Faithwire. “Friedrich Schleiermacher said God is not the communicator. Charles Darwin, in 1859, said God is not the creator.”

By the 1920s, he said “postmodernism” emerged as a word, with the concept growing over time. And with other thinkers and ideologies coming into the fold, culture progressively evolved.

“We’ve seen this incremental change,” McFarland said. “If God is not the author of Scripture and the Bible is not a Word from God — if God is not the creator, God is not the ground of moral truth, then we’re living in a world of meaninglessness and nihilism.”

Watch McFarland explain why he believes America has reached its current spiritual paradigm:

Under such an ideal, the apologist said people are living out a faulty purpose in which they set out to simply be whatever they choose — a slippery slope, to say the least.

“We got here not because there have been sin and sinners — there have always been sin and sinners,” McFarland said. “But God has put two wonderful entities in the world to hold back the darkness. That’s the family and the church. We got here because of the breakdown of the family and because of the silence of the church.”

Despite the dire state of cultural affairs, McFarland said he believes it’s not too late to “turn things around,” and encouraged Christians to get active in helping right the ship.

“We can turn things around,” he said. “God can use us, and we must. But we have to be vigilant for truth and courageous in proclaiming it.”

McFarland also addressed artificial intelligence, the transgender movement, and other cultural issues of the day. Watch the interview for the full conversation.