House Votes to Advance President Biden Impeachment Inquiry as Hunter Defies Subpoena

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is now facing a formal impeachment inquiry. In a 221-212 vote, split down party lines, the House of Representatives approved a resolution Wednesday to proceed with the investigation. Every Republican supported the move to see if there are grounds to impeach the president.

The impeachment inquiry resolution calls for three House committees to continue investigating Biden. The president calls the move a "baseless political stunt," and his son Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena to testify in the inquiry.

The vote put the entire House Republican conference on record in support of the inquiry. Republicans are looking for connections between the president and his son Hunter's business dealings as part of the investigation.

"This is an investigation of Joe Biden," said Rep. James Comer (R-KY). "Hunter Biden's a key witness because we have a simple question, and the majority of Americans have a question, 'What did the Bidens do to receive tens of millions of dollars from our enemies around the world?'"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

So far, the investigation has not revealed any hard evidence to back up some GOP claims. Republicans say the inquiry will give them more tools to pursue the allegations.

Democrats see the impeachment inquiry as unnecessary and politically motivated.



"They have not laid a glove on President Biden, and they have no evidence of him committing any offense, much less an impeachable offense," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD).

The president slams accusations that he benefited from his family's foreign business dealings. He released a statement, saying, "Instead of doing anything to help make Americans' lives better, they are focused on attacking me with lies."

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden defied a subpoena to testify before House lawmakers Wednesday, instead speaking out publicly in front of Capitol Hill – the first time since two criminal indictments were handed down against him.

"And in the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances, but to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd. It's shameless," said Hunter. "There's no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business because it did not happen."

Hunter says he's only willing to testify in public, in a closed-door deposition as the House required him to do.

House Oversight Chair James Comer says he's already initiating contempt of Congress proceedings against the president's son. Comer issued a joint statement with House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, saying, "We will not provide special treatment because his last name is Biden."

Hunter says his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse shouldn't be pulled into the impeachment investigation.



"They've belittled my recovery," he said. "And they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service."

Approving the months-long impeachment inquiry ensures the investigation will extend well into the 2024 presidential race.

Separately, Hunter Biden faces criminal charges in two states following a special counsel investigation.

As CBN News has reported, he is charged with firearm counts in Delaware, alleging he broke laws against drug users having guns in 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction. Special counsel David Weiss also filed new charges and nine new tax counts last week, alleging Hunter Biden schemed to avoid paying about $1.4 million in taxes over a three-year period.