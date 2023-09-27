GOP Senators Push White House to Stop the Surge at the Border

Senate Republicans are calling for action from the White House to secure the U.S. Southern border, and they want to work with Democrats to make policy changes.

The call from lawmakers comes as the number of border crossings continues to surge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they expect migrant crossings to remain high until changes are made.

Border Patrol agents arrested close to 9,000 people and apprehended nearly 7,500 just over the past weekend.

Why aren't @SecBecerra and DHS being honest about the 85,000 unaccompanied migrant children they lost under their care? pic.twitter.com/wnN5AgNtLJ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 26, 2023

Senators got emotional Wednesday during a news conference, talking about children injured by barbed wire. Young people are bound by drug cartel debt, and women are being repeatedly raped in order to pay off the cartels.

"Folks, this is out of control, we've got to do something. We wouldn't allow this to happen in a third-world country, we certainly shouldn't allow it to happen in the United States of America," said Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL).

"You cannot see what is happening and defend it," said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

Not counting the "gotaways" https://t.co/R0ZtFEzXWa — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 27, 2023

The Border Patrol says it has seized enough fentanyl to kill "the entire U.S. population."

That doesn't include the amount seized at ports of entry, agents say significantly more is caught there.

And they argue that highlights the danger of fentanyl getting past agents in the field.

