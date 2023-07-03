'God Has Been Good to Me': Sacramento Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday by Putting on a Concert

A Sacramento woman is thanking God after she celebrated her 100th birthday, last month.

Rhoda Wilson-Jackson rang in her centennial celebration by putting on a concert where she performed songs like "Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep" and "Climb Every Mountain."

"We were just going to do something basic, but she said, 'Hey, I want to throw a concert.' And, you know, when someone's 100, you give them what they want," her grandson, Michael Blair, told KCRA-TV.

Wilson-Jackson has been singing all of her life.

"I was around when they had the horse and buggy. Now, I'm around when they fly themselves," Wilson-Jackson said. "It feels like God has been good to me."

She developed her soprano voice while singing in the Church of God and Saints of Christ Choir and was invited to join the Belleville Acapella Choir, which allowed her to travel all over the United States, the outlet reports.

She even sang with Gospel legend Mahalia Jackson.

Now she performs at her church Journey Ministries and even celebrated her birthday bash there.

Wilson-Jackson told KCRA she was overwhelmed by the support.

"I almost fainted. I don't know. I don't even know how to explain it. But anybody to take all that time, and look what they did for me. Everybody can't have that. Everybody don't have it, so I must have done something for them, you know, in order for them to go all out to do this for me," Wilson-Jackson said.

Her family noted that she is an inspiration to many.

"She has not only reached 100 years old but she's able to walk the neighborhood with no cane, no walker," granddaughter Cynthia Brown said. "It's amazing that we have this longevity in the family. I hope that I have some of that too!"

Wilson-Jackson shared that her secret to a long-life is simply taking care of the body God gave you.

"Take care of your stomach like you take care of a car. Always put the right thing in it. Don't put the wrong thing in it," Wilson-Jackson said.

