Franklin Graham Heading to US Border to Preach Good News of Jesus 'Where It's Desperately Needed'

Evangelist Franklin Graham is taking his God Loves You Tour to the U.S. southern border next month.

Graham, 71, the CEO of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), will kick off the 10-city God Loves You Frontera (Border) Tour on Feb. 24 at the Brownsville Sports Park in Brownsville, Texas. It will then continue in the Lone Star State with stops in McAllen, Laredo, Eagle Pass, Del Rio, Presidio, and El Paso.

On Mar. 5, the tour will move to Tucson, Arizona followed by a stop in Yuma on Mar. 7.

The God Loves You Frontera Tour will then conclude on Mar. 9 at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista, California.

All of the events will feature a message of hope featuring the live music of Christian performers Taya, Marcos Witt, and Dennis Agajanian.

All of the scheduled events are free and open to the public.

In a post to the social media platform X, Graham announced the tour dates and stops.

"Next month we will be hitting the road for the #GodLovesYou Frontera Tour! For more on each of these FREE events visit: http://GodLovesYouTour.com," he wrote.

Going to the Border to Preach the Good News of Jesus Christ

In a statement to CBN News, Graham said he's not going to the border to speak against U.S. border policy. Instead, he said he's going there "to preach the Good News of Jesus Christ where it's desperately needed."

"We are taking the God Loves You Tour to the southern border this year because it is one of the neediest areas of our country at this time, and people need to hear a message of hope from God's Word," Graham said. "God has placed a burden on my heart as I have seen what has been happening there, so we are taking the Gospel to 10 cities, starting in Brownsville, Texas, and going over 1,500 miles all the way to the Pacific, holding an event in Chula Vista, California."

The evangelist also said he's not going to the border because it's an election year.

"Everyone along the border is overwhelmed—the churches, the law enforcement agencies, the residents, those there trying to help, as well as the people coming into our country. I'm not going to the border because it's an election year. We're going because it's a crisis and it is one that is continuing to grow. The God Loves You Frontera Tour is about preaching the Good News of Jesus Christ where it's desperately needed," Graham said.

The CEO of the BGEA also pointed out: "The Gospel is for all people," no matter what country they are from.

"I'm going to share a message for everyone—regardless of whether they're from the United States, Mexico, or from some other country—the Gospel is for all people. I'm not going to welcome people to the U.S. or to tell them to go back. I'm not going there to speak against our policies at the border. The politicians know these policies are broken," Graham said.

"There are a lot of hungry hearts and hurting people, so I'm going to the border to tell them about God's Son Jesus Christ, and how He can make a difference in our lives if we put our faith and our trust in Him," he added.

570,000+ Have Heard the Hope of the Gospel at Graham's US Events in 7 Years

For the last seven years, Graham has held evangelistic events across the United States, working with local pastors, churches, and volunteers. From Washington State to Florida, more than 570,000 people have heard the hope of the Gospel and more than 34,000 have made decisions to follow Jesus Christ, according to the tour's website.

For more information about the God Loves You Frontera Tour, visit https://godlovesyoutour.com/en/. You can see the complete tour schedule and sign up for email updates. There's also information for volunteers, pastors, and how you can attend pre-tour events.