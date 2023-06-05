Fear Replaced with Peace: Georgia Woman Sees 'God's Faithfulness' After Surviving Car Fire

A Lincolnton, Georgia woman credited a Good Samaritan who stopped to help her, and the Lord who spared her life after her car caught on fire while she was driving to work on Interstate 20 last week.

WRDW-TV reports Candy Smith didn't even realize her car was on fire.

"I felt no heat. I felt no warmth. I didn't even have my air on. I felt nothing until I stopped and realized I was on fire," she told the outlet.

"I turned it off, grabbed my purse, jumped out of the car, barefooted everything," she said. "I said, 'I need to pull over'. As I pull over and come to a stop, I look, and my hood is melting. I see flames. I had no clue I was on fire."

Smith told the television station fire has been her greatest fear since her youngest son died in a house fire a little more than three years ago.

She said her fear was replaced with peace thanks to a man who stopped to help her.

"I know that sounds crazy, but there was a peace about me, and I knew that it was taken care of. Again, when this gentleman comes running up with his fire extinguisher and knowing you know, there are things we can't fix, we can't do anything about, and when we fret over it, and we worry about it, it makes us miserable," Smith told WRDW-TV.

She told the outlet God has used strangers to help her through other painful life events as well, including the loss of another son in 2022 who died while waiting on a lung transplant.

"Walker got COVID. Literally, people all over the world would message us and pray for us. We had hotel rooms paid for. We would have gas money sent to us," she said, noting the kindness of strangers.

But Smith said the man named Kalique, who stopped to help her, was a reminder of the Lord's direct protection she has experienced throughout the ups and downs of life.

"It could have been a lot worse. But again, God's faithfulness, God's timing. And you know, he cleared the road. And all I could do is, you know, thank you for your mercy. Thank you for your grace, and for loving me," she said.

