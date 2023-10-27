The Faith and Future of Virginia's Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears

Virginia's Lieutenant Governor won a historic victory in 2021. Now there's talk of Winsome Earle-Sears potentially becoming the country's first black female governor.

For now, Sears is hoping to help turn the Commonwealth fully red in next month's state elections. Along with her boss, Gov. Glenn Youngkin, they're aiming to win full control of state government in Virginia's 2023 legislative mid-term elections. If they keep the House and capture the Senate, they'll control state government at all levels.

Sears is a woman of strong faith, and in her new book, How Sweet It Is: Defending the American Dream, she recounts how the Lord has led her through the ups and downs of her extraordinary life.

She chronicles her faith journey, starting during her early childhood in Jamaica and continuing through a wide-ranging career that has included serving in the U.S. Marines, launching her own home appliance business, and beginning a political career.

Sears won her first election in 2001 as a Virginia House delegate. Then, in 2021, she ran for lieutenant governor and won, becoming the first woman of color and first immigrant to hold statewide office in Virginia. Already, political pundits are wondering if she'll become the country's first black woman governor in 2025.

On Friday, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears visited The 700 Club to tout her new book and talk politics. Watch the full interview above.



