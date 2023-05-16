Durham Report on Trump-Russia Collusion Probe Slams FBI for 'Seriously Flawed' Investigation

WASHINGTON – The Durham report, a summary of Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the FBI's investigation into Russia and its involvement with the Trump campaign during the 2016 election – a report four years in the making – has finally been made public.

The report claims the FBI rushed into its investigation of former President Trump over allegations of collusion with Russia in the 2016 campaign, and that it ignored its own principles of objectivity and integrity, resulting in serious damage to the bureau's reputation.

The report slams the FBI for launching the probe into the former president, since "neither U.S. law enforcement nor the intelligence community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion."

Speaking to Fox News's Brett Baier, former South Carolina Republican Representative Trey Gowdy said, "It was a hoax, there was no evidentiary support, the world's greatest law enforcement agency didn't meet anybody's expectations."

Durham accused the bureau of using "raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence," and relied on investigative leads provided by or funded by Trump's political opponents.

Gowdy said he's not convinced the FBI has done enough to prevent something like this from happening again.

"I mean, you talk about policies and procedures in place, what policy and procedure is going to govern the head of the FBI?" he asked.

Trump responded to the more than 300-page report, repeating accusations of his own that the FBI's investigation into him is "the crime of the century."

Durham's investigation cost taxpayers $6.5 million. And while it did ultimately find the FBI to be at fault, it did not discover any sort of "deep state conspiracy" by intelligence officials and law enforcement to sabotage the 2016 Trump campaign.

