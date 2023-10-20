DEVELOPING: Hamas Releases 2 US Hostages

Two American hostages kidnapped from Israel by Hamas terrorists were reportedly released into Israeli custody on Friday.

"In response to Qatari efforts, Al-Qassam Brigades released two American citizens (a mother and her daughter) for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless," Hamas said in a statement, according to the Times of Israel.

U.S. and Israeli officials did not immediately comment on that statement, but Israel did confirm the release had taken place.

Two of the hostages, mother and daughter Yehudit Tai and Natali Shoshana Raanan were released by the Hamas terror organization and were transferred to the Israeli border via the Red Cross.



They are on their way to an army base in central Israel were their families are anxiously… pic.twitter.com/xCGFfVEQa1 — Israel (@Israel) October 20, 2023

The pair have been identified as a mother and daughter, Judith and Natalie Raanan, who were taken by Hamas from the Nahal Oz kibbutz in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, Fox News first reported.

Israel's Channel 12 said "Israeli sources" confirmed the release of the women who were set to arrive in Egypt shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

The women, from Illinois, were being released due to the mother's declining health. They are reportedly being treated at a Red Cross, CNN claimed.

Rabbi Meir Hecht told Israel 12 the mother and daughter were visiting Israel for a special trip to celebrate a relative's birthday and observe a Jewish holiday. "It feels like our community has been violated," Hecht said.

Armed terrorists abducted more than 200 people, including at least 10 Americans, as part of a barbaric massacre of Israeli civilians in the early-morning attack on Oct. 7.

In a span of just a few hours, thousands of rockets were launched into Israel while terrorists slaughtered more than 1,400 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces announced Friday it believes the majority of hostages taken to Gaza are still alive.

This story is developing.