Wildfires 'Everywhere You Turned' Forcing Evacuations in California and Nevada

Dozens of wildfires in California and Nevada have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Scorching temperatures are making the fight against fires even more difficult.

State officials said overnight there were 14 active wildfires burning across California. The blazes have grown by more than four times just since Saturday morning.

A Cal Fire supervisor said, "Everywhere you turned around it was another spot fire...there were literally hundreds of spot fires coming off of this."

A fire north of the Bay Area has burned at least 30 buildings and forced 4,000 people to evacuate the city of Clearlake.

Authorities urged residents in several areas to flee. Michael Lee, an Arrowbear Lake resident, said, "This is the first time I've ever evacuated."

In southern California, firefighters had to briefly run from flames.

The area's largest wildfire, the Line Fire, has burned more than 20,000 acres in San Bernardino County and has grown 14 times bigger in just over one day.

An emergency was also declared in Nevada as a fire south of Reno forced 14,000 people to evacuate.



A brutal days-long heat wave has gripped the West, with triple-digit heat expected in some areas through tomorrow.