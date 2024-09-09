'The Dragon's Prophecy': September 11, October 7, and the Mystery of Evil

ANALYSIS

There is more to the world than meets our eyes.

As we approach the autumn, we are faced with the anniversaries of two calamities, one, the twenty-third anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon on September 11, and the other, the first anniversary of the Hamas invasion and massacres of October 7. It is at the same time that what some consider the most explosive of my books, The Dragon's Prophecy, is being released. The book deals with the mysteries that lie behind the events of our times, even current headlines, mysteries which are in some case ancient and, in every case, beyond the natural. One of those mysteries is that of evil. Both October 7 and September 11 were the manifestations of evil, evil forces, but forces transcending the people involved in them and binding them in a dark chain of calamitous events.

The Madman's Fingerprints

In the 1930s, the most evil of world figures, Adolf Hitler, encouraged, mentored, financially supported, trained, and empowered an organization based in the Middle East. It was called the Muslim Brotherhood. It was the Muslim Brotherhood that would, in time, give birth to another organization – Hamas. The founding charter that brought Hamas into existence reads like a chapter of Hitler's Mein Kampf and reeks of his voice. Without Hitler, Hamas would not exist. Hamas was behind the October 7 tragedy that fell upon Israel. Thus, there is a chain running from the Beer Halls of Munich to the tunnels of Gaza. Behind the calamity of October 7 was the hand of Adolf Hitler.

Hitler's sponsorship of the Muslim Brotherhood would bear another fruit. One of the Arab youths who attended and led Muslim Brotherhood-run camps in Saudi Arabia and who was trained and indoctrinated by them was named Osama Bin Laden. It was the writings of the Muslim Brotherhood that provided the violent underpinnings of Al Qaeda. From Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda would come the calamity of September 11. It is hard to fathom but behind the ruins of the fallen Twin Towers as in the burnt rubble of the Israeli villages were the fingerprints of Adolf Hitler.

The Mystery of the Shephelah

One of the strange mysteries of these calamitous days are the "beyond-the-natural" connections that bind them together in a mystery of space.

When Hamas attacked the Israeli music festival and villages, they launched their invasion from the Gaza Strip. The Gaza Strip is the same strip of land from which Israel's ancient arch-enemies, the Philistines, launched their invasions against Israeli towns and villages. The Philistines targeted their invasions on the coastal lowlands called the Shephelah and the desert land of the Negev. It was on the piece of land where the two overlap and converge that rested the ill-fated Israeli villages and Israeli music festival of October 7. As I unveil in The Dragon's Prophecy, what we witnessed that day was the replaying of an ancient and eerily precise mystery – and its returning to its ancient ground.

The Consecration Ground

What about 9/11? It was on its first day as a constituted nation, as its first president, George Washington, was sworn into office, that America was consecrated in prayer to God. The consecration took place in a little stone chapel in the nation's capital. But America's first capital was not Washington D.C. or Philadelphia. Its first capital was New York City – more specifically, it was in lower Manhattan. Where exactly? As I revealed in my first book The Harbinger, America was dedicated to God – at the corner of Ground Zero. In other words, Ground Zero was America's ground of consecration.

It is an ancient principle – judgment, calamity returns to the ground where the nation was dedicated to God. It wasn't as if the terrorists had any idea – but the spirit that impelled them would lead them to that exact ground. On both October 7 and September 11, the forces of evil brought the calamity back to the ancient ground.

There is more to this world than meets our eyes.

The Desecrator

And yet there is more – one of the manifestations of evil concerns a mystery of time.

Was the timing of Hamas' attack on Israel a random occurrence? No.

October 7 was the Jewish Sabbath, the holiest day of the week. And on top of that, it was a Hebrew holiday called Simchat Torah – a day dedicated to joy. And beyond that, it was, as well, one of the most ancient of Hebrew holy days, Shemeni Atzeret, recorded in the Bible as given to Israel by God at Mount Sinai.

Again, it wasn't that the invaders of Hamas realized all these things. But the same Bible that ordains the holy days of Israel, speaks of a spirit, a principality of evil that exists to desecrate that which is holy. On October 7 was the convergence of three holy days of Israel – and the day that all three were desecrated.

The Mystery of 9/11

Could there have been as well a mystery of time behind the American calamity of 9/11? America's rise to economic superpower was largely centered on the island of New York City. When did the rise of New York City begin? It happened on the day the island of Manhattan was discovered by Henry Hudson. When exactly? New York City was born on September 11! So, the terrorists struck the center of America's economic power, New York City, on the very day that that power began its rise in the founding of that city. The terrorists had no idea, but they were driven by a mystery and force that did.

America's rise to global military power has long been epitomized and embodied by the Pentagon. The Pentagon's construction marked and mirrored America's rise to military superpower in 1941, on the eve of its entrance into the Second World War. It began when the Pentagon's builders broke ground on a plot of land bordering the Potomac River. What day was it? It all began on September 11! So, the terrorists struck the symbol and center of American military superpower on the very day that that symbol and center was born. Again, they had no idea, but they were led by that which did.

These were no accidents. For there is more to the world than meets our eyes.

WATCH: 'The Dragon's Prophecy' - A Sign of the End Times

The Secret on the Mount

There is far more to the mysteries than I can share here (it is for that reason that I write books). But I will mention just two more in passing. The Bible reveals the Temple Mount of Jerusalem, God's "holy mountain," is the center of "end-time prophecy," the events that are prophesied to take place in our world in the days to come. Therefore, the Temple Mount must become the focus of the war between the forces of good and evil. What you will never hear on the nightly newscasts is that behind the attack of Hamas on Israel on October 7 – was actually the Temple Mount. Even Hamas admitted it all happened because that mount. And so, lying behind the calamity of that day was the spiritual and prophetic center point of end-time prophecy.

But that wasn't all. It turns out that behind Al Qaeda's attack on America on September 11, behind the striking of the Pentagon and the fall of the Twin Towers – lay the Temple Mount of Jerusalem, "the holy mountain of God." It was all part of the same prophetic and spiritual war. We do not have the space here to explain how but suffice it to say that in the wake of 9/11, Osama Bin Laden himself admitted that behind it all was the Temple Mount. In fact, the reason he gave was the same reason given by Hamas in the wake of October 7.

The Ancient War

One more connection binding together the two dark calamities – the fury of October 7 was vented against the Jewish people. It was not natural, not ideological, not militarily strategic, not political – It was demonic. The fury of 9/11 that brought down the Twin Towers was likewise demonic and likewise centered on the Jewish people. It is no accident that the darkest instruments and personifications of evil in human history have a tendency to be obsessed with the Jewish people – and with their destruction. Both evils, that of October 7 and that of September 11 were focused on the Jewish people, on Israel. That, too, is part of the mystery of evil and an ancient war that transcends our lives.

The Mystery of the Dragon

What does the mystery reveal? And how do we put together the pieces of the puzzle? It was in the days after October 7, that I was driving in my car and I saw, in my mind's eye, the image of a dragon – a deadly, red, dragon. I knew instantly, it was the dragon revealed in the vision given in chapter 12 of the Book of Revelation. It was that image that began the writing of The Dragon's Prophecy. What is the dragon? It is a symbol of the one called by Scripture – the "Enemy," the "Adversary," the incarnation of evil. The word "enemy" in Hebrew is sahtan – from which we get the word Satan.

Who is the dragon? He is the mystery of evil, and the spirit behind it. It is no accident that the Scripture reveals that he wars against the Jewish people, seeking their destruction in every age and epoch. It is he who is the great desecrator, the one who defiles all that is holy, and who would strike Israel on the holy days of God. It is he who vies for dominion over "God's holy mountain," the Temple Mount. And it is he who is the one who exists to nullify and negate that which is – and thus, to bring destruction and bloodshed – as on September 11 and October 7.

In our modern hubris, we imagine that we can dispense of such ideas as the devil and of evil itself. But we cannot. He and it are as real as Adolf Hitler, Hamas, Osama Bin Laden, September 11, October 7, and his war to annihilate the Jewish people which was foretold in the Bible.

In the same Book of Revelation in which the vision of the dragon is given, another symbol is revealed – that of the lamb. The lamb represents the Messiah, Jesus. He is the dragon's antithesis – and its only answer.

If we don't recognize the reality of evil, we become subject to its power. If we don't deal with evil – it will surely deal with us. It will rear its head in every age and generation.

September 11 and October 7 are signs of that reality. We ignore the dragon at our peril. And we ignore the lamb to the loss of our only hope.

For, in the end, there is more to the world than meets our eyes.

Jonathan Cahn is the author of his just-released book The Dragon's Prophecy available wherever books are sold. He is the author of numerous New York Times bestselling books. He was named along with Billy Graham as one of the top 40 spiritual leaders who radically impacted our world. He has spoken at the United Nations and on Capitol Hill. His messages on the web (Jonathan Cahn Youtube) have received over one hundred million views. He leads Hope of the World (hopeoftheworld.org), a compassion outreach to the world's most needy and the Jerusalem Center/ Beth Israel, a worship center made up of all peoples, in Wayne, New Jersey.

RELATED: 'A Sign of the End Times': Greg Laurie Says Iran's Attack on Israel Was Fulfillment of Bible Prophecy

'Ramping Up to Revelation': Are the End Times Upon Us?

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***