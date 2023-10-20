Times Square in NYC Illuminated With Faces of Nearly 200 Abducted by Hamas: 'Bring Them Home'

Times Square was illuminated Thursday night with images of the nearly 200 children, women, men – including elderly Jews and Holocaust survivors – who were taken hostage by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Thousands gathered tonight in Times Square in support of Israel The screens displayed the hostages kidnapped by Hamas terrorists, bringing awareness to the world. We will not rest until they come home. pic.twitter.com/vjJNsuK9PH — Israel in New York (@IsraelinNewYork) October 20, 2023

It was all part of an initiative led by a coalition of Jewish organizations to "shine a light" on the thousands of families who do not know if their loved ones are dead or alive.

"Bring Them Home Now" took place on October 19 with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, family members of the hostages, and others taking a "stand for humanity" in Times Square.

Thousands lined Times Square holding pictures of the 200 hostages – some of them just babies.

"They dragged 200 innocent Israelis into the hell of Hamas in captivity so that their crimes against humanity could continue every day," said one participant.

You must be there. Today at 6 PM, Time Square. pic.twitter.com/yVeU1DVlAQ — Sacha Roytman (@SachaRoytman) October 19, 2023

"In the wake of the unfathomable recent violence in Israel, with Hamas massacring more than 1,300 Israelis and kidnapping 200 others, it's time to shine a light on the human side of this ongoing crisis and rally international support," reads a statement from the Combat Antisemitism Movement, which led the event.

"Our mission is clear: we will display the faces of those seized by Hamas on billboards on more than 20 buildings overlooking Times Square and other New York City landmarks. Furthermore, using advanced hologram technology, we will show our beloved hostages and their families demanding their immediate release from Hamas captivity," it continued.



What a powerful event in NYC! We were honored to partner in this initiative, where the faces of those held hostage in Gaza were showcased on billboards adorning over 20 buildings in Times Square.



A heartfelt thank you to @israeliamerican and everyone who attended, standing… pic.twitter.com/lGEEKGD250 — Combat Antisemitism Movement (@CombatASemitism) October 19, 2023

The Combat Antisemitism Movement has become one of the leading voices advocating for the release of those held hostage by the Palestinian terrorists.

In a recent petition, the group asked states and international institutions to take "immediate and decisive" action to secure the safe release of the hostages.

"This heinous act of terror stands as a stark reminder of the darkest chapters in human history, echoing the pain and suffering endured during the Holocaust. We must not allow such atrocities to persist in our modern world," reads the petition.

It continues, "The anguish experienced by the families of these innocent hostages is immeasurable. They live in a constant state of fear and uncertainty, tormented by the thought of their loved ones in the hands of those who seek to spread terror and division. We cannot turn a blind eye to their pain, for it is a reflection of our collective vulnerability and fragility as human beings."

They have also become the last line of hope for families who have no idea about the well-being of their families.

And for the thousands horrified and drained, stunned at the savagery of the brazen attacks just 13 days ago, Thursday's demonstration was a moment of solidarity.



So far, the organization has collected a little more than 50,000 of the 1,000,000 signatures needed.

As our CBN News Jerusalem Bureau has reported, Israeli Defense Forces have the green light to move ahead with a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, nearly two weeks after Hamas terrorists coordinated a violent attack against Israeli citizens, including women and children.

As the war enters its 12th day, more than 1,400 Israelis have died and 3,800 have been wounded. And more than 3,400 Palestinians have reportedly died with 12,000 wounded, but those numbers could not be verified because Hamas controls Gaza.