DC Faith, Freedom Event Features All GOP Presidential Candidates with Trump Top Crowd Pleaser

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Over the weekend, the 2024 GOP presidential candidates descended on the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority Policy Conference" in Washington, which brings together evangelical voters from around the country.

While all the candidates were generally well-received, there was no match for the crowd's energy and enthusiasm when the current frontrunner, former President Donald Trump took the stage.

This year's conference was a must-stop for 2024 GOP presidential primary hopefuls, as each vies to win the coveted support of evangelical voters.

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott was one of the many candidates who weighed in on the abortion debate. Referring to last year's Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, Scott told the crowd, "Thank God Almighty for the Dobbs decision."

The 2024 contenders highlighted their pro-life, pro-family policies.



Former Vice President Mike Pence insisted, "Every Republican candidate for president should support a ban on abortion before 15 weeks as a minimum nationwide standard."



The candidates also touched on two hot-button issues – education and gender identity.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced, "The left is lighting the fire of a cultural revolution all across this land. We are told that we must accept that men can get pregnant."

While most candidates spoke Friday, Trump had the prime time Saturday slot.

Acknowledging his enthusiastic reception, the former president asked, "Were your other candidates treated this way? I don't think so. I actually saw one of them was booed off the stage."

Many attendees told CBN News Trump is their top choice.

Kevin Ellwood from Lawrenceville, Georgia, declared, "I'm still a forever Trumper. I love everything he's ever done for the country."

Nelson Amaya from Baltimore, Maryland told us, "I'm kind of leaning towards him still, but we'll see what the future decides."

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was the only candidate to criticize Trump by name, calling him a failed leader unwilling to take responsibility for his mistakes. He was roundly booed.

"You can boo all you want," he responded, "but here's the thing: our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do; people have to stand up and take accountability for what they do."

Every announced G.O.P. candidate spoke at the conference.

Faith and Freedom Coalition Founder and Chairman Ralph Reed noted, "There's no path to the Republican nomination for president that doesn't go through the evangelical community."

He told CBN News, "It's bigger than the African-American vote, the Hispanic vote, and the union vote combined, and that's why all these candidates are here."

While Reed doesn't plan to endorse in the primary, he's seeing strong support for Trump from conservative evangelicals. Regardless of the outcome, he believes they will enthusiastically rally behind the eventual nominee.

"I think the faith community is going to step up in a big way in 2024 and turn out like never before," he predicted.



While candidates will address many of the same crowds over the coming weeks – they won't face each other until the first debate on August 23rd. The big question is: how many will make it to that stage?