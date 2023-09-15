Critics Warn of Smokescreen After Hunter Biden Indicted in Only Case Where Joe Biden Wasn't Involved

WASHINGTON – Hunter Biden was indicted on three felony gun charges Thursday. President Joe Biden's son is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a gun in 2018 and then illegally keeping it in his possession for 11 days.

Reaction is pouring in about the indictment and Hunter's own attorney is now speaking out, claiming the new gun charges won't hold up in court.

"Hunter owned an unloaded gun for 11 days. There will have never been a charge like this brought in the U.S.," argued Abbe Lowell.

If convicted, Hunter could face up to 25 years in prison.

He's accused of lying about his drug abuse on an application to buy that gun in 2018.

The indictment comes after the collapse of a plea deal Hunter struck with prosecutor David Weiss, who has since been appointed special counsel.

On Capitol Hill, Democrats said no one is above the law and this indictment proves that.

"The Department of Justice is doing its job and is taking it seriously," said Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY). "And they determined that these are the charges that they can prove."

At the same time, many Republicans believe this is just the beginning of more legal trouble for Hunter and possibly the Biden family.

"It will be the first of many indictments, I imagine, for Hunter," said Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC). "It's the weakest one."

CBN News Chief Political Analyst David Brody says there are serious questions about Special Counsel Weiss.

"David Weiss clearly, the special prosecutor, is compromised," said Brody. "He was the guy that originally struck the plea deal with Biden's lawyers to basically give Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal for no jail time and then all of a sudden months later it's like, you know what I think we'll actually put him in jail."

Brody says Weiss had to save face.

"He was under pressure to do something after that plea deal fell apart and this was the something, what we saw this week," explained Brody.

Critics also point out that Weiss's indictment is the one Hunter Biden case where Joe Biden wasn't involved.

Polling shows the public has questions about the fairness of this investigation too. About half of Americans say they have little or no confidence the Justice Department is handling its investigation into Hunter Biden in a fair and nonpartisan way, according to a poll by the Associated Press and the National Opinion Research Center.

A CNN poll also shows 61 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in Hunter's business dealings when he was vice president.

And that could be the bigger case. Critics warn this indictment could be the "shiny object" to distract from more serious allegations involving Biden family business dealings. That's what House Republicans are investigating in their impeachment inquiry.

Looking to the 2024 race for the White House, Brody says it's all weighing on the Biden campaign.

"The drum is starting to beat louder and louder for Joe Biden to exit the race," said Brody. "We know privately Democrats, top Democrats, don't want him to run. They won't say it publicly but they'll say it privately."

As of now, President Biden and the White House have not commented on Hunter Biden's indictment.