Chaplain Corps Serves At the Tip of the Spear Caring for Spiritual Well-Being of US Service Members

As tensions mount worldwide, U.S. forces deployed in and around hotspots face the combined stress of their jobs and being away from family. A growing corps of military chaplains serves alongside them.

As the Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory Todd knows firsthand what it's like to be a spiritual first responder for the men and women of the U.S. military.

Called to be a pastor, Todd began his career serving a more traditional flock. Then, after six years, he felt God calling him to something unexpected: the U.S. Navy.

Todd initially intended to only fulfill a four-year tour in the Navy Chaplain Corps, a position that also covers the Marines and Coast Guard. More than 30 years later, he's still on the job, having served as a chaplain in all three branches, responding to Ground Zero after 9/11 and deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan.

Now, as the Navy's Chief of Chaplains, Todd advises the heads of the Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps on all matters pertaining to religion.

With mental health issues on the rise, threatening service members across the board, Todd says there's a growing focus on spiritual readiness within the military, and the Chaplain Corps can be the tip of the spear.

ABOVE: Watch the full 700 Club interview with Navy Chief of Chaplains, Rear Admiral Gregory Todd.

In June 2018, Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd became the 20th Chaplain of the United States Marine Corps and deputy chief of Navy Chaplains until assuming his current role. He is the 28th Chief of Navy Chaplains leading the religious ministry for over 570,000 personnel and their families.





