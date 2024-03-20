Border Revival Heats Up: 'We're Going Back to What We Know Works'

Latino faith leader Rev. Tony Suarez will host revival events on the border this week and next week.

"We've tried politics, we've tried protesting. We've tried advocating. Now we're going to go back to what we know works which is prayer, fasting, coming before God and just knowing that He really is the only hope that our nation and our southern border has," Suarez told CBN News.

Suarez, the chief operating officer of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC) and the founder of Revivalmakers, is leading Texas revival events in El Paso on March 21-23 and in McAllen on March 27-29 as well as strategic prayer stops in Presidio, Laredo, Eagle Pass and Brownsville.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a Christian perspective.***



The NHCLC, the largest Latino faith organization in the U.S., recently launched a campaign focused on immigration reform and voter mobilization in advance of the 2024 election. The immigration plan calls for an end to illegal immigration and securing the border, opposing use of the U.S. military for deportation, a non-amnesty path to legal status for undocumented immigrants, a streamlined sponsorship process to help immigrants enter the workforce and other measures.

Suarez is the second American evangelist to hold events in U.S. border cities this year. Earlier this month, Franklin Graham preached in ten communities along the southern border ranging from Brownsville, Texas to Chula Vista, California. Graham reported record responses to the Gospel.

MUST SEE Record Response to the Gospel Along US Southern Border: 'A Harvest of Souls'

BORDER MINISTRY Conservative Evangelical Women Take the Gospel to the Border: 'We Lay Hands on Them'