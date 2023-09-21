Biden to Grant Legal Status to Nearly 500,000 Migrants as Democrat Officials Warn, 'No End in Sight'

After growing pressure to do more on the country's immigration crisis, President Biden is finally taking action. But it's not action to stop the ongoing stream of migrants over the border.

Instead, the White House is granting temporary legal status to an estimated 472,000 Venezuelans who arrived in the country as of July 31, making it easier for them to get to work in the US.

It is a key demand of Democrat mayors, governors, and other local officials who are struggling to care for an increased number of migrants in their care.

"There is no end in sight," said Jim Desmond, San Diego County Supervisor. "We don't know when it's gonna end."

New York City is currently paying to house 60,000 newly arrived migrants and more could be on the way as the southern border sees yet another massive surge.

READ: NYC Mayor Warns, 'This Issue Will Destroy New York' as Border Crossings Spike Again

Eagle Pass, Texas is now declaring an emergency with 2,500 migrants arriving Tuesday alone.

Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this.



About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year.



The number is rising rapidly, yet no preventive action is taken by the current administration. https://t.co/EF7HTS1ktT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

And hundreds of migrants were seen riding on top of a Mexican train heading north.

The administration is also sending 800 Defense Department personnel to the border, in addition to the 2,500 National Guard members already deployed, to help Customs and Border Protection.

U.S. law limits what those troops can do on U.S. soil, so they mostly serve in support roles as the thousands of migrants get processed and released into the country. They're only allowed to help with issues like data entry.

Widening protocols to deport more families under an existing program is also part of the plan.

From New York, to Illinois, to Arizona states have been overwhelmed with a surge of migrants as buses filled with immigrants arrive daily.

In San Diego County, Border Patrol was forced to release about 4,000 migrants in just the past week. Processing centers and shelters are filled to capacity.

Frustrated local officials are demanding action from Washington.

"This isn't a political situation," said Desmond. "This isn't a left or right issue. This is an immigration system that has failed. As a county, we're not resourced to handle this many people coming in."

Meanwhile, Chicago is also struggling to cope with the migrant surge. The city is now spending $29 million to build tent camps for migrants.

