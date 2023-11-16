Author, Filmmaker, Creator of CBN's 'Superbook' Warren Marcus Dies After Cancer Battle

A Christian author, filmmaker, and TV producer whose work with CBN changed the lives of millions of children around the world has passed into eternity.

In the 1980s, Warren Marcus created and produced CBN's original animated children's Bible series "Superbook" and "Flying House."

The programs have been translated into multiple languages and seen by millions of children around the world.

"It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Warren Marcus, a visionary producer, director, and author. Warren's profound impact on Christian media and his unwavering dedication to bringing testimonies and the stories of the Bible to life for audiences around the world have left an indelible mark," said CBN CEO and President Gordon Robertson in a statement.

"Warren worked with Sid Roth, Jerry Falwell, and with my father, Pat Robertson. His work with filming testimonies and salvation appeals reached millions and his work on the original Superbook anime series reached hundreds of millions of viewers globally, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers to deliver the message of faith, love, and redemption found in the Bible," he continued.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Warren's family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the knowledge that his work has left an enduring legacy, and his efforts will live on through the stories he brought to life," Robertson added.

Superbook Japan Feature 1981 from Warren Marcus on Vimeo.

Marcus was also ordained as a Southern Baptist Messianic Jewish minister in addition to serving as the executive producer for Sid Roth's "It's Supernatural" TV program.

Roth also paid tribute to Warren writing on Facebook Tuesday, "While we here are saddened at the loss of our dear friend, we know he is happier than he ever has been now that he is where we all long to be—in the arms of Yeshua."

"His prolific career as a filmmaker helped impact generations for the Messiah as the creator behind beloved children's programs SuperBook and our own Supernatural Sid. However, nothing compared to his heart for the Jewish people and his hope that one day all of Israel would be saved. We ask that you please keep his family in your prayers during this difficult time," Roth continued.

Others paid tribute to Marcus and his life's work including author Pastor Todd Coconato.

"This was a quality man of God who had such a pure and loving heart," Coconato says. "So kind and sincere. Heaven has gained a general. We honor him, his life, and ministry. Thank you for all of the lives you touched," he wrote on Facebook.

"God rest the soul of Warren Marcus in Jesus' name. When we first met in 2009, he bought my poetry book and supported my acting career by hiring me for many parts on Sid Roth's 'It's Supernatural.' I was blessed to have over a decade of favor and love from him. He was always smiling and glorifying God," wrote actor and model Toochukwu Anyachonkeya.

Marcus passed away after a long fight with cancer Monday with his wife, Donna, at his side.

He was 74 years old.